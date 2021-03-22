MASSENA — The latest draft of the Massena Central School District’s proposed 2021-22 budget projects that the spending plan could have a tax levy increase of anywhere from 0% to 1.23%.
Superintendent Patrick Brady told Board of Education members Thursday night that the increase will be determined once they have firm state aid figures following passage of the state budget.
“It’s important to note that these are still preliminary figures,” Mr. Brady said during the second of three public forums on the $58,234,664 budget proposal.
Mr. Brady said, using the property tax cap formula, Massena’s cap for 2021-22 is estimated at 3.13%. That would raise $15,296,377 in property tax revenue, $464,680 more than 2020-021.
“Under the circumstances, we’re recommending at this point anywhere from 0 to 1.23% depending on how state aid comes in,” he said.
Under the current figures, the projected revenues are $56,504,381, while projected expenses are $57,963,051, leaving a gap of $1,458,670. He said the district’s fund balance would be used to bridge the gap.
Among the increases are salaries, up $175,908; Employee Retirement System, up $121,141; Teacher Retirement System, up $119,477; workers’ compensation, up $7,800; and Social Security, up $1,457. Health benefits, on the other hand, will decrease by $21,902, leaving an increase of $247,974 in total benefits.
Mr. Brady said a large part of the budget increase is $643,583 in principal and interest for the current $49.6 million capital project.
“But you have revenue on the other side of it. This tells you half the story. The other half of the story is we’ll receive state aid on that,” he said.
Because there’s no state budget yet, Mr. Brady said the figures he presented are based on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget proposal. The governor’s proposal was a $2.11 billion increase in total school aid. But a large part of that was related to federal stimulus money, which will be distributed based on Title 1 funding, which are federal funds for schools with a high percentage of low-income students such as Massena.
The state Assembly and Senate have proposed significant increases in state funding for schools, at $29.5 billion for 2021-22. But, Mr. Brady said, it’s difficult to project where the final numbers will land.
“We enter into this budget year with a significant state budget deficit. That is definitely driving lots of decisions,” he said.
The district’s Board of Education will adopt the budget on April 19, a budget hearing will be held on May 6, and the budget vote and school board elections will be held on May 18. Two seats currently held by Patrick Bronchetti and Kristy Baker will be on this year’s ballot. Both seats are for five-year terms.
The $58.2 million budget includes the purchase of four 66-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $486,000, and authorization to spend no more than $100,001 on a capital outlay project.
