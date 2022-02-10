MASSENA — It’s the mid-point of the 2021-22 school year and Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members the district is making progress addressing goals that had been approved by the board in August.
“These goals align with our strategic plan, including our vision — ‘We aspire to be a leading educational community that values diversity and prepares students to meet today’s goals and tomorrow’s opportunities,’” Mr. Brady said.
The goals approved in August include many keys areas such as student achievement; social-emotional learning; diversity, equity and inclusion; the current capital project; after-school programming; pandemic mitigation and more.
Mr. Brady said Danielle Chapman, the district’s director of student services, has been working to increase student achievement.
“They do weekly observations, discussions with staff, they do i-Ready benchmarks which are aligned to the state standards, they’re placing students in tiered intervention. The whole goal is to help with that learning gap that occurred as a result of the pandemic as part of this,” he said.
In addition, the district has added social workers who are working on attendance in the different buildings, making home visits and having contact with families.
The district also added a full-day pre-kindergarten program this year.
“We’re very happy about that. Our teachers have done a good job. We’ve been working on aligning the curriculum with kindergarten and first grade,” Mr. Brady said. “We had some coverage issues with our teachers for lunch and planning time. We worked through that by adding some aide support.”
The district is working on implementing its own summer school program, which will focus on the academic part of the goals.
Addressing social-emotional learning, he said the social workers added this year are working with students to address anxiety and mental health issues related to the pandemic.
“We’ve put in a grant for putting mental health counselors in our elementary through Citizen Advocates. We’re hoping to get those in place. We’re continuing with our mindfulness program,” Mr. Brady said.
He said an organizational committee met last week to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion, and regional superintendents are also focusing on the effort.
“This is an area we are plugging away at. We still have quite a bit of work to do on this at the mid-point. But, we’ve had some preliminary work done,” Mr. Brady said.
The $49.6 million capital project continues to move along, with phase three set to begin this summer. He said the district is also staying on top of pandemic planning, another goal.
“There’s a lot of ambitious goals. Because of COVID getting in the way, we’re not totally where we want to be,” he said.
Board President Paul A. Haggett said he is impressed with the amount of work that has been done.
“Just the amount of and variety of stuff you and the administrative teams are trying to tackle, it’s very impressive to read through this and see the work that’s being done and how the accountability for it is there. I’m always impressed by this report,” he said.
