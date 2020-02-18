MASSENA — Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick Brady wants to fix an issue that’s keeping siblings from riding together on the bus — the distance between their home and school.
Under the current district policy, students in grades 7 through 12 who live more than 1 1/2 miles from school ride the bus. Those who are 1 1/2 miles or less from school walk to school. Education law says students in grades kindergarten through 8 must be provided transportation if they live more than two miles from school. Students in grades 9 through 12 must receive transportation if they live more than three miles from school.
“We have many cases where the bus is picking up a high school kid at that home. But that junior high student in the same family is not eligible to ride because there are different distances between their house and the junior high versus their house and the high school,” Mr. Brady said.
He said their goal is to reduce the busing radius around the junior high.
“We want to reduce the busing radius around the junior high to increase its ridership. Allen (Rowledge, transportation director) has proposed that we reduce that to 1.2 miles so that it would take into consideration those families where they have a high school and junior high kid. They would both ride the bus,” Mr. Brady said.
He said they don’t know if it will cost anything to implement the change.
“We may be able to do this without adding a bus,” he said.
The plan is one of the itemized requests from administrators that are contained in the district’s preliminary 2020-21 budget. Mr. Brady presented the budget proposal during last week’s board of education meeting and will hold another public forum during the board’s March 19 session. The budget vote is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. May 19 at the Massena Community Center.
