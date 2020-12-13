MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is being proactive in the event the district is in an area that’s deemed by the state as a yellow microcluster zone.
It is sending out a survey to parents to gauge their interest in voluntary COVID testing for their students in the event Massena is deemed a yellow microcluster under state Department of Health requirements.
“This is proactive in case our community is in a microcluster from the state of New York. If the community becomes a yellow zone, we will need to test 20% of in-person students and staff. So we want to be more prepared in case this designation occurs,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
The school would also ask for volunteers among staff and students before randomly selecting participants from all of the district’s buildings to meet the 20% threshold.
“It would be a random selection of students where parents have stated they’re willing to have their children COVID tested in school. We would also do a randomization of our staff. At the same time, we would want a good sample across all of our buildings. The state wants us to submit a good sample across our buildings,” he said.
He said they would need to do the testing within a two-week window. If they’re not able to achieve the 20%, the district’s schools may have to pivot to remote learning.
“We’re required to get parental consent. That would take some time to get the parental consent to set up the testing lab at the schools and administer the tests that will be necessary to reach 20%. Uploading that data to the state could be very time-consuming,” Mr. Brady said.
There are currently two metrics being considered by the state when it comes to designating a zip code or census tract as a microcluster: the seven-day average of new cases per day per 100,000 people and the seven-day average rate of positive tests per tests conducted. State officials will also be factoring in hospitalizations and hospital capacity.
He said St. Lawrence County has seen an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks and, with the Christmas holiday coming up, that could go higher if proper protocols such as wearing of masks and keeping socially distanced aren’t followed.
“I think we just need to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” Mr. Brady said.
If testing is required, the state Department of Health will provide test kits to the county Department of Health for distribution to the impacted schools. The Department of Health would also ensure all schools are using the same forms when uploading their data to the state.
He said they would rely on school nurses to do the testing.
“They would be trained by Public Health. That’s on top of just the daily work for our nurses. Our nurses are doing an exceptional job. They’re working very hard and at times are overwhelmed,” he said.
That’s because the nurses are in charge of daily screening and, if any students have symptoms, the nurse needs to follow through and ensure the child goes to the family’s health care provider.
“We know it’s additional work. We really don’t have any choice. Public Health doesn’t have the staffing,” Mr. Brady said.
