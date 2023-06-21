MASSENA — Massena Central School District Transportation Director Darrin Jock says there are still many unanswered questions about electric buses.
New York’s enacted 2022-23 state budget included a requirement that, by 2035, all student transportation be done with zero-emission vehicles. Under the law, all school district purchases or leases of new vehicles for pupil transportation must be zero-emission by July 1, 2027.
School districts may request a delay in the implementation of the July 1, 2027, deadline and be granted an extension for up to two years. But, all purchases and leases by school districts or transportation contractors will need to be electric by July 2029.
Mr. Jock told board of education members that transitioning to electric buses represents “the biggest hurdle” they face in the future. He said that, although he has stayed on top of training, “the problem is that there’s so many unanswered questions that haven’t been tested. There’s so many things going on.”
He said one of the biggest concerns is mileage, with varying numbers at different meetings. The district has two bus runs in the morning, two in the afternoon, Board of Cooperative Educational Services runs, plus out-of-town runs.
“One of the big concerns is the mileage you’re going to get and some of our bus runs are longer than the actual mileage you get on a charge from what I’ve been told. We take trips and go farther than we can be charged,” Mr. Jock said.
He said another concern is the cost to replace the current diesel-fueled buses with electric buses, as well as the chargers that aren’t all compatible with each company’s buses.
“No matter what manufacturer you buy from, the plug-in on the end is different for all three of them,” he said. “Now they’re making adapters, but of course they come with a price.”
Mr. Jock said he envisioned the transition to electric buses would be similar to the ever-evolving cell phones.
“I think they’re going to be just like our cell phones. We all remember we started out with a bag and a big battery we carried around,” he said. “Eventually it will be there. I just don’t know if it’s there yet. So, that’s a little concerning.”
Those are issues he said would need to be considered in the years ahead.
‘I wanted to make sure I brought that up and we start thinking that way about where are we going with this,” Mr. Jock said. “I think it’s going to be a real challenge for the board and for everybody that’s involved.”
The district is participating in a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) study at no cost to the district, which focuses partially on bus electrification.
NYSERDA will provide approximately $40,000 to $50,000 to conduct the bus electrification study. The scope of the study would include gathering data on bus route characteristics and energy usage, evaluating charging infrastructure, investigating existing facility electrical capacity, developing a fleet transition procurement plan, and estimating capital and operating costs, among others.
The study is being conducted by the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm.
