MASSENA — Village trustees and Massena Central School Board members have officially signed off on an agreement that provides six crossing guards at the district’s schools, with the district paying for three of them and the village absorbing the cost for the other three.
School board members authorized the agreement during last Thursday’s meeting, and trustees did the same during their meeting on Tuesday. The village will hire the crossing guards, who will be village employees.
The agreement was necessary after cuts were made to the village budget, impacting the number of crossing guards they would pay for. The reductions would have impacted Nightengale Elementary School along Nightengale Avenue, Jefferson Elementary School along Bayley Road, and Madison Elementary School on Owl Avenue.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told school board members that, after they learned of the reductions, he talked with elementary school principals.
“We took a look at that situation. It was very clear that we needed to keep those three employed for the safety of our students and staff,” he said. “These three would be right at Jefferson in front of the school, Madison in front of the school, and Nightengale, also on the corner. The village would be covering the most challenging areas, which is along (Route) 37 at Nightengale, along 37 at Jefferson and on North Main Street.”
He said, “after much deliberation,” they were able to reach an annual agreement which follows the village’s fiscal year, from June 1 to May 31. Either party can terminate the agreement with a 30-day notice.
“We’ll come back to both boards each year to look at it,” Mr. Brady said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin also addressed it with trustees on Tuesday.
‘We dropped three crossing guards. The district agreed to pay for those three positions that we cut,” he said. “We’re still in charge of hiring.”
“We’re going to be their employer, but they’re picking up all the cost, right?” Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan asked.
Mr. Paquin said that was the agreement.
“They wanted one that was just by Nightengale. They also wanted the one at Madison and Jefferson,” he said.
