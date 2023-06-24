Crossing guard Nicole LaPradd acknowledges a bus passing through the intersection of Nightengale Avenue and the John Story Trail in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Village trustees and Massena Central School Board members have officially signed off on an agreement that provides six crossing guards at the district’s schools, with the district paying for three of them and the village absorbing the cost for the other three.

School board members authorized the agreement during last Thursday’s meeting, and trustees did the same during their meeting on Tuesday. The village will hire the crossing guards, who will be village employees.

