MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s “Priorities and Strategies” for 2020 to 2023 are a little smaller than in the past, thanks to COVID-19.
A district committee of about 30 stakeholders, including parents, students, staff and administrators have met each year since 2016 to look at the district’s strategic plan and the metrics used for evaluation and make changes to it.
Meanwhile, district-level committees also meet with Prism Systems, the consultant used for drawing up the plan.
“Students are our first priority, and our decisions are made in regard to what’s in the best interest of students. We have metrics such as graduation rates, state test scores, chronic absenteeism and several others,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
But COVID-19 has altered those metrics.
“This year, because of the pandemic, there are some things that are very difficult both to measure or to do. For example, we did not have Regents exams as you know in June. That was one of our metrics. We did not have (grades) three through eight exams last spring, which is also a metric. Our absence rates and attendance rates are very difficult to gauge right now because of the way we’re doing hybrid and remote (instruction) and the like,” Mr. Brady said.
That’s meant changing the way they look at their plan.
“This year, instead of doing four days where we meet one day with the district-level committee, one day with high school, the next day with junior high and the next day with elementary, we just decided to meet as administration first of all with Prism Systems and look at our plan. Then we brought the district-level committee together to look at what our goals would be for this year,” he said.
One of the categories was learning — engaging students in rigorous curriculum and instruction. One of the goals for that category was to provide a safe, effective learning environment for students and staff during the pandemic
“That’s top of the list. That’s the work we’ve done with reopening plans, screening, cleaning, PPE (personal protective equipment), resources for remote instruction, planning for potential testing, all those things that we’re doing to try to keep people safe, but still learning,” Mr. Brady said.
That category also includes implementing a district-wide comprehensive improvement plan to increase graduation rates and improve attendance.
“We have a committee that’s worked on this. Stephanie Allen, our curriculum director, is leading this. They’re focusing on student engagement, (kindergarten) through 12 writing, parent engagement, student attendance, and social and emotional welfare,” he said.
A second category is supports to “address students’ diverse social, emotional and academic needs.” Mr. Brady said one of the goals is to provide resources to meet the mental health, trauma, and social and emotional needs of the district’s students and staff.
“Kristin Colarusso-Martin, our community schools director has played a key role in this, along with our counseling team. They have a district-wide committee. They received a mindfulness grant where they’re working with our staff and students on anxiety relief, whether it’s yoga or breathing exercises, and looking at expanding mental health counseling,” he said.
They also want to promote and grow the community school model through initiatives such as parent cafes and home visits.
The final category, Facilities, includes preparing and implementing a three-year capital improvement project plan to provide efficient, high-quality buildings and infrastructure.
