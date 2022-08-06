MASSENA — Massena Central School District administrators will meet during a retreat this month and formulate new goals for the 2022-23 school year.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady recently reviewed with school board members how they had fared with the goals they had set for the 2021-22 year. He had provided a mid-year update in January.
“There was a lot of hard work, a lot of accomplishments this year by our staff and our administrators,” he said.
The initiatives included new academic intervention services for students who need the extra help, an after-school program and a summer school program for all grade levels.
They also expanded the district’s pre-kindergarten program, prioritized standards, and created professional learning committees at the junior high.
“We integrated social workers in to support students and our staff. Our social workers are also part what we’ve never been able to provide before, which is an employee assistance program for any of our staff members who are going through difficult times, and they have clientele of our staff that they’re working with,” Mr. Brady said.
He said another goal was to continue improving attendance.
“Certainly, a large part of our year or at least three-quarters was COVID mitigation. We still couldn’t shake the COVID. We were promoting vaccination clinics and we were doing all the mitigations that we could in order to prevent it from coming into the school, and we were communicating that out with the public,” he said.
Also on the list of goals was the current $49.6 million capital project.
“There’s a lot of hard work this year, as you know. Phase three was bid out. We had trouble with labor shortages and cost of materials and all of the different supply line issues. We ended up having to do another re-bid to be successful with that,” Mr. Brady said.
Those were all part of the 2021-22 goals, and now administrators will use their time during a retreat to look at which ones weren’t accomplished.
They’ll continue with those unfinished goals, as well as set new initiatives for the 2023-23 school year, which board of education members will be asked to review and approve during their August meeting.
