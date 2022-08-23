MASSENA — The Massena Central School District plans to continue livestreaming its board of education meetings on its YouTube channel.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady recommended, and board members approved the creation of a videographer position, which would be responsible for ensuring the meetings are live streamed.
“At the July board meeting we talked about moving in another direction for videographer for our board meetings. Such recordings had begun with the pandemic and had continued when the board was able to meet in person. This discussion was in light of the current videographer declining the position moving forward. We weren’t able to maintain the current personnel, but the board said they had an interest in continuing to at least videotape our board meetings so they would be there for the public, as well as be a record of what the board is doing for transparency purposes,” he told board members during Thursday’s meeting.
Mr. Brady said he spoke with Christopher J. Lincoln, the district’s choral director and musical theater director, to get some advice. Mr. Lincoln has been involved with videotaping events such as graduation, June Rocks, Rocktober and the spring musical.
“What I presented in a proposal to you would be to create a videographer position within the MFT (Massena Federation of Teachers) contract at Level B. What the board would receive for this would be you’d have a videographer who would come to the board meetings and we would continue to live stream our board meetings instead of videotaping. Usually we have about 14 board meetings a year,” he said.
There would be other responsibilities associated with the position, Mr. Brady said.
“On top of that, the person would also work with our students and go out into the field and take video of different events that are going on in the district. There would be a creation of three videos — one for the fall, one for the winter and one for the spring. It would be a collage of different events that are occurring in the district in that time period,” he said.
That would allow them to not only continue livestreaming the board meetings, he said, “but you would have some training for students to be out in the field doing videographer work and also working to create professional videos for the Level B stipend.”
Mr. Brady said that with board approval, the position would be posted and he would have a candidate to recommend during the Sept. 22 board meeting.
Board member Kevin F. Perretta said it was “a great move.”
“I’m glad to see you start to involve kids as well and create an opportunity for the students. This is the world they live in. I don’t think there’s too much they do that they don’t video,” he said.
He wondered if the concept could be expanded to include recording sports games.
Board member Timothy J. Hayes said volunteers currently videotape football and hockey for team use.
“Theirs are all recorded right now, all of their games,” he said.
Mr. Perretta said they could possibly be used for people to view who weren’t able to attend the game.
“Maybe we could use it. They’re doing it for their own training purposes. Maybe we could turn this into publicizing of events for people who can’t attend. It’s an opportunity to involve more kids in that sport or more people in that sport. It’s just a suggestion. If there interest isn’t there, so be it,” he said.
