MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education meetings have been live streamed on the district’s YouTube channel since March 2020, and those are going to continue.
“I did advocate for us to continue to broadcast our meetings,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said board members have been meeting in person for several months, and the community is welcome to attend the meetings in room 314 at the high school. But the YouTube Live option remains available.
During the height of the pandemic, restrictions were placed on the number of individuals who could be present at indoor gatherings. Because of those limits, the board had met via Zoom. Those sessions, like the current meetings, were streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, with the capability for the public to interact. The last Zoom meeting was held in February.
The restrictions on the number of individuals at indoor gatherings has since been amended after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted the state of emergency, allowing open access to meetings for the public. That means the school district and village and town of Massena meetings are now open for the public to attend.
The village has continued to offer a Zoom stream of its meetings. The town had streamed its meetings on Facebook Live, but discontinued it because of concerns from individuals that they could not hear the speakers.
“We are in person, but we have decided to continue to broadcast our meetings on YouTube Live,” Mr. Brady said.
Because the meetings are streamed on YouTube Live, they’re available for viewing later.
“So if you miss a meeting, you will be able to have that resource for you,” he said.
The District’s YouTube page can be found at http://wdt.me/z6S5UX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.