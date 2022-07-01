MASSENA — Now that applications have been received, the Massena Central School District and village of Massena will be working together to appoint a school resource officer who would start Sept. 1.
“We do have some interest in the position and we are working with the chief of police to begin the hiring process now that the application process is complete,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
Village and district officials sought an active or retired officer from a local, state or federal police agency to serve as a special patrol officer for the district. Those interested were asked to complete an application and submit that with a resume and three letters of recommendation by June 24.
The salary is in the $38,600 range, which includes insurance as well as some additional costs for equipment. The position was included in the school district’s 2022-23 budget. The individual will have an office at J.W. Leary.
“The SRO is actually a village employee. An agreement was prepared and signed by both the village and the district. This was a contract that sets the parameters for this program,” Mr. Brady said.
Now, he said, it’s time to move on to the next phase of interviewing the candidates and making a selection.
“There will be representatives from both the village and the district (on the interview committee). The successful candidate would be approved by the village because it is a village employee. The board of education would not be voting on this candidate,” he said.
The position is for 10 months, from September to June.
“Our goal has been to have an individual on board by Sept. 1. We’re ahead of the game here. I think we’ll have a successful process and be able to hire someone before the start of the school year,” Mr. Brady said. “It’s very important that we get the right person who has the experience and skills and ability to work with young people successfully. That’s a very important part of the process.”
Massena Central and the village previously worked jointly on bringing an SRO back to the district through an annual agreement. The district was seeking an active or retired officer to serve as a special patrol officer.
Jody W. Daggett worked from the beginning of the 2019-20 school year until the school closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing potential liability, village officials opted not to renew the contract. Although Mr. Daggett worked in the Massena Central School District, he was a member of the Massena Police Department. The village was responsible for setting up the training of the SRO, overseeing the person’s work and purchasing the equipment that was needed for the job. Salary and benefits were paid for through a Title 4 grant.
Prior to that, the district had another SRO — then-patrolman Patrick J. Serguson, whose salary was paid by both the school and the village. That position was abolished in 2007 because the village and school district no longer had the funding to sustain it.
Village trustees had approved the intermunicipal agreement prior to its approval by the school board. Trustee Francis J. Carvel cast the lone no vote during the village board meeting, citing the potential for liability to the village since the SRO would be a village employee.
Under the resolution passed by trustees, the district would receive the services of an SRO “to promote the goal of ensuring a caring, safe, respectful, and orderly learning environment in its schools.”
“We’re very fortunate to have the support of both the board of education and the village of Massena for this program. We’re very happy to bring it back,” Mr. Brady said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.