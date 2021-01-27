MASSENA — Red will be the color of the day on Friday to remember Massena Red Raiders who have died over the years.
Friday will mark the seventh anniversary of “Wear Red for Fallen Raiders Day” — in remembrance of athletes, coaches, teachers, staff, students, alumni, administrators and supporters. Red represents the district’s color.
“Every year on the fourth Friday in January, we wear red to honor and remember our fallen Raiders. We do this to remind those that they are not alone in their loss,” organizer Stacey Tyo said in announcing the event on Facebook.
The day of remembrance was initiated by Mera L. Faubert Gamble, a 1995 Massena Central High School graduate, shortly after Mark P. Tyo died on Jan. 11, 2015 at the age of 39.
A 1993 graduate of Massena Central High School, Mr. Tyo was active in varsity hockey, varsity soccer and varsity lacrosse, and continued his hockey career for four more years while attending SUNY Cortland. He continued playing hockey in the north country following his college career.
Ms. Tyo took over as organizer in 2017, on behalf of the Mark P. Tyo Foundation, named in honor of her late husband.
“Thank you to Mera Faubert Gamble for first organizing this day in an effort to unify our community in its grief,” she said.
Thanks to the power of social media, the event stretches to Raiders around the world. A special “Wear Red for Fallen Raiders” page was set up on Facebook at http://wdt.me/SgCQGf. Individuals who are wearing red on Friday can post a picture to the page with a tag of -OnceaRaiderAlwaysaRaider. Pictures of remembered Raiders are also posted, and memories to honor those who have passed away can also be left on the page.
Now in its seventh year, the special day continues to pick up steam, with 743 people liking the page and 756 people following it.
“Thank you to Massena Raiders, near and far, for your continued support to honor those we have lost,” Ms. Tyo said.
