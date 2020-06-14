MASSENA — A convoy of private vehicles belonging to members of the Massena Federation of Teachers traveled through Massena on Thursday afternoon, stopping momentarily at three residences and Massena Hospital.
The residential stops were to celebrate and congratulate three retiring members — Karen Cook, Mara Pelifian and Jackie Siddon, who will officially enter the retired ranks on Monday.
The hospital stop was to make a donation in recognition of frontline workers.
The parade was held in part because of the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed down school buildings and forced a switch to online learning.
“This year we couldn’t have a retirement party. We haven’t been able to say goodbye to people,” Massena Federation of Teachers President Randal Freiman said.
He said the retirees didn’t know what was planned but were asked to be home.
“We’ll go by all of their houses and beep our horns and wave,” he said before the start of the convoy. “We’re stopping at the hospital to make a donation of $1,500 for a new nurses’ education room that’s going in.”
The donation was a way to thank all frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Freiman said.
In addition, they planted signs that read, “Massena Federation of Teachers Supports Our Front Line Workers.”
The vehicles participating in the retirement recognition parade lined up in the Central Administration Building parking lot and then moved out, first to Serra Lane, followed by Orchard Road, Massena Hospital and Tucker Terrace.
As they drove by, the retirees and family members were outside their homes and were returning the waves in appreciation for the recognition they were receiving.
Mr. Freiman said the Massena Federation of Teachers consists of 200-plus members, many of whom participated in Thursday’s convoy.
Monday will be the last day of the 2019-20 school year, based on a formula developed by regional superintendents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.