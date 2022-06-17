MASSENA — Speaking before a full board room, the president of the Massena Federation of Teachers told the district’s board of education that increased pay and better support was necessary to attract and retain teachers.
“Many new hires to Massena do not stay. They leave us. Obviously there are many factors that contribute to our younger colleagues’ departure from this district. But, one overarching common theme that I’ve heard is they simply don’t feel supported and have received better offers elsewhere,” Randal L. Freiman, a high school chemistry teacher and science department chair told board members Thursday night.
The Massena Federation of Teachers is currently in contract negotiations with the district. They had reached an agreement in June 2021 on a contract that covered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. It runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.
Under the terms of the agreement, members received a 3% raise for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3.25% raise for the 2021-22 school year. Teaching assistants received a 2.75% pay raise for the 2021-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
One step was added to the salary schedule with an effective start date of July 1, 2021.
The agreement also included no raise in 2020-21 for extracurricular assignments, but a 2% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
According to govsalaries.com, the highest salary at Massena Central Schools in 2021 was $179,694. The average annual salary was $47,323 and median salary was $49,026. The district’s average salary is 1% higher than the U.S. average and the median salary is 13% higher than the U.S. median.
But, Mr. Freiman told board members, the raises included in the current agreement weren’t enough to retain teachers.
“I’m finishing my 29th year teaching and my 28th year with Massena Central Schools. During my career, I’ve worked under many different superintendents and even more principals. While administration has changed, one aspect did not change throughout my career, and that was that my colleagues, whether hired as teacher, counselor or teaching assistant, stayed in our district and proudly retired in Massena,” he said.
“Unfortunately, for the past few years that trend has changed,” Mr. Freiman said. “Our district once set the standard for education in the north country, between our advanced curriculum program, arts, music, athletics and so much more. We well compensated our staff for the times and were the example for other districts to look to.”
But, now, he said, “It’s clear that we need to work with the district to help raise our starting salary to attract the best talent to Massena and adjust our salary schedule accordingly. We need to provide the best benefits available to get new hires in the door.”
He said that with administrative support and nurturing of staff, “we will begin to return Massena Central Schools back to being the envy of the north country, a school that staff do not want to leave.”
Mr. Freiman said that teachers have worked through the most difficult of teaching years with the onset of the pandemic, “essentially reinventing the way instruction was delivered while being there for our students who saw more struggles than any adolescent should.”
“We have given all to our job that one does not leave when they close the classroom doors to go home that day,” he said. “Our work comes home with us, our mental preparation never stops, our worry for our students never leaves our thoughts.”
He said it became “abundantly clear” that many of the district’s teachers, some of them young and “strapped by student loans,” were living paycheck-to-paycheck. Due to a district-wide banking issue, automatic paycheck deposits were not made at the normal time last week, which Mr. Freiman said caused stress and panic as he heard from members throughout the day.
“This made me aware of how tight things are financially for a majority of our staff. Automatic payments cause accounts to be overdrawn and, as the day went on, I heard personal struggles. It became even more apparent to me just how important it is for members to have a new contract. This new contract needs to include a raise to help us keep up with inflation, health insurance benefits that are the best in the county for both staff and retirees, and to prove that administrators support excellence,” Mr. Freiman said.
He said that, while there may be no monetary return on the district’s investment, he could show children with nurturing role models in the class, children who are supported and cared for, students who go on to realize their true potential, and graduates who work on the family farm, attend college or serve in the military.
“There may be no financial return I can offer the district in negotiations, but I can offer something even more meaningful — the priceless effect your teachers have had on thousands of our community’s youth,” he said. “We’re relying on this board to decide to honor and support your teachers, teaching assistants, counselors and social workers with a new contract that will once again set Massena apart as a standard for education and one of the most attractive places to work in the north country.”
