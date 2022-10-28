MASSENA — The president of the Massena Federation of Teachers told Massena Central Board of Education members that the district has the money available to negotiate a fair contract with the union.
Randal L. Freiman, a high school chemistry teacher and science department chair, also suggested the board was aware of low staff morale in the schools.
“Teachers have taught through some of the hardest times we will ever see as educators these past few years. Teachers are dealing with a new set of concerns educationally behaviorally exhibited by our students, things that we never dreamed we would have to deal with in education,” he said during Monday night’s school board meeting.
“Your staff has endured, and now we’re looking to this board for the best contract in the region, a contract without concessions that will lead us in a positive direction for years to come, both retaining our professionals and attracting the best candidates to make Massena Central their choice for a prolonged career,” Mr. Freiman said.
He said he had analyzed the district’s budget “and noticed a few interesting things.”
“To sum it up, the district historically over budgets and under spends,” he said.
Mr. Freiman used recent budget figures as an example. He said the district established an expenditure budget of $56,664,833 and projected revenues of $54,408,159, requiring the use of $2,256,674 from the unrestricted fund balance to cover the difference.
“When it came to the 2020-21 expenditures, the actual amount was $52,533,223. This was $4,131,610, or 7.3% less than the budgeted level,” he said.
He said, in looking at line items in the budget, the district had been placing money in various restricted accounts.
“For example, the district has $4 million in the ERS (Employee Retirement System) fund and the actual payment is $828,748. Why have $4 million for a known budgeted item of just over $800,000?” Mr. Freiman asked. “By taking the excess from the line items like this, the district has been able to place millions of dollars into restricted accounts.”
He said employee salary and benefits, the largest portion of the district’s budget, continue to be over budgeted and under spent.
“For example, in 2021-22, the school spent $13,827,093 for teacher salaries, but budgeted $14,635,462. The hard thing to understand is why would there be this much of a difference, a planned over budget of $808,369 in the budget compared to the actual expenditure when the raise was known from our contractual agreement to be 3.25%,” Mr. Freiman said.
He said the same was true when the district budgeted for non-teacher salaries.
“For the same year, the district budgeted $5,448,319 and spent $4,998,294 for non-teacher salaries. Again, how could the budget be this far off, an over budget of $450,025 when the actual raise was known from their contract to be 3.5%?” he asked.
He said health insurance was another area where the district over budgeted, spending $15,564,294 on all employee benefits while budgeting $16,973,776.
“Again, how can the budget be this far off, a planned over budget of $1,409,482 when it was known that the health insurance was only increasing by 2.95%?” Mr. Freiman said. “From a budgeting perspective, it is always a responsible practice to over budget where there’s an unknown or a variable. This could be things such as budgeting for fuel or electricity prices, things you don’t know where they will be over the next 12 months. But, it is confusing when you have an expense that is known, such as an increase in teacher salaries of 3.25% and you budget for an increase much greater.”
He said he hoped his presentation would help the board “understand why we’re holding firm for our members.”
“It’s not that we don’t like or respect the district. We all truly do. It is not that we don’t appreciate working in Massena. We do. The professionals that make up the Massena Federation of Teachers continue to work hard each and every day to ensure we have a great district that provides a quality education for our community’s children,” he said.
Mr. Freiman had told board members in September that a mediator had been assigned to assist with negotiations between the district and teacher’s union, but those discussions were not going well. He said, in the initial session, no progress had been made after more than four hours of negotiations.
The Massena Federation of Teachers had reached an agreement in June 2021 on a contract that covered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. It ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30 this year.
Under the terms of the agreement, members received a 3% raise for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3.25% raise for the 2021-22 school year. Teaching assistants received a 2.75% pay raise for the 2021-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
One step was added to the salary schedule with an effective start date of July 1, 2021.
The agreement also included no raise in 2020-21 for extracurricular assignments, but a 2% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
