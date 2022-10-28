The president of the Massena Federation of Teachers told Massena Central School Board members that the district has the money available to negotiate a fair contract with the union. Randal L. Freiman, a high school chemistry teacher and science department chair, also suggested the board was aware of low staff morale in the schools. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The president of the Massena Federation of Teachers told Massena Central Board of Education members that the district has the money available to negotiate a fair contract with the union.

Randal L. Freiman, a high school chemistry teacher and science department chair, also suggested the board was aware of low staff morale in the schools.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.