MASSENA — The president of the Massena Federation of Teachers says he appreciates that they were able to provide input when plans were being made to open the district’s classrooms for the 2020-21 school year, and he hopes that spirit of cooperation continues.
“NYSUT (New York State United Teachers) really wanted unions to be involved, and the district allowed us to be involved,” Randal Freiman said.
He said their points of view were taken into consideration when drawing up the reopening plans, “really not giving me lip service, but allowing me to have an opinion and to share the teacher’s side of it.”
Their initial plans were derailed when the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Massena forced the district to start the year with complete remote learning rather than a hybrid schedule that allowed remote and in-person learning as teachers had been planning for.
“Even though we planned for hybrid, it came down to remote. It was a quick switch. Again, administration included us and Stephanie (Allen, director of curriculum) trained us,” Mr. Freiman said. “There were and there still have been lots of teachers with tears and a lot of frustration, but they included us in the process, which was so important.”
He said that during their days of training, “people were at wit’s end” because of COVID-related changes, and administrators gave them a day to practice before they welcomed students.
“That made an impact on the teachers. I want to thank everyone for that because it really makes a difference in our lives,” he said.
Mr. Freiman said it’s a new world for educators, and Massena’s teachers have adapted well in dealing with changes necessitated by the coronavirus. Schools had gone to remote learning in mid-March, and Massena’s schools were scheduled to open for in-person instruction on Sept. 8, but were switched to all remote learning instead.
“The issue with teachers right now is we reinvented ourselves. We reinvented ourselves in March. We reinvented ourselves Labor Day weekend,” he said. “Our teachers have risen to the occasion. They are really going above and beyond.”
In some cases, Mr. Freiman said, it’s been difficult for some long-time teachers such as himself to adapt. He said he’s received calls from teachers who were in tears and has received emails from frustrated teachers, but they’ve continued to work through the changes. He said some math teachers were still in their classroom at 7 p.m. one night “trying to figure things out” and make it right for students.
“They want the best for our students and they’ve really been working hard to do that,” he said. “We need continued support from administrators and the board (of education) to recognize teachers are very strained right now and doing all they can do, and we’re guiding them the best we can. This is all new ground.”
Mr. Freiman said he hopes that spirit of cooperation continues, with the union’s point of view valued by administrators in the decision-making process.
“What I’m hoping for is that we continue the shared decision-making process here in this district,” he said.
