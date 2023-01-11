MASSENA — The Massena Central School District and Massena Federation of Teachers have reached an agreement on a three-year contract that calls for a total pay increase of 13% — 4.75% in year one retroactive to July 1, 4.25% in year two and 4% in year three.
There’s also a 3% increase for extracurricular and sports stipends. Several extracurricular positions were added, including Junior High Green Team, French National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Junior High Yearbook, Videographer and Indoor Track Assistant.
The new contract also includes a one-time signing bonus of $1,500 and a slightly reduced salary scale for newly-hired teacher assistants.
The contract runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. It was approved by union members on Jan. 6 and the board of education during a special meeting on Monday. Either party can give written notice of intention to open negotiations for a new agreement at any time subsequent to Jan 1, 2025, and meetings between the parties will begin no later than two weeks following the notice.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady and Massena Federation of Teachers President Randal L. Freiman said they were pleased with the agreeable settlement. A mediator had been called in to assist with the negotiations.
“We are pleased to reach an agreement with the Massena Federation of Teachers for a new three-year contract. I believe it is a fair deal and recognizes the hard work of our staff, especially over these last three challenging years,” Mr. Brady said. “Negotiations is a process and some contracts take more time than others. I want to thank the negotiating committees on both sides for their hard work in reaching this agreement.”
Mr. Freiman called it “a strong contract settlement which is both fair and realistic for our entire membership.”
“It feels good to have it under our belt,” he said. “It was a long negotiations process, but Mr. Brady was respectful to work with and we ended up getting what is a realistic deal that is fair to the entire membership.”
Previously, the union had reached an agreement in June 2021 on a contract that covered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. It ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.
Under the terms of the agreement, members received a 3% raise for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3.25% raise for the 2021-22 school year. Teaching assistants received a 2.75% pay raise for the 2021-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
One step was added to the salary schedule with an effective start date of July 1, 2021.
The agreement also included no raise in 2020-21 for extracurricular assignments, but a 2% raise for 2021-22.
