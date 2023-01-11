Header Header Header

Massena Federation of Teachers President Randal L. Freiman addresses the district’s board of education during a recent meeting to discuss contract negotiations between the district and teacher’s union. The two sides have since come to an agreement on a three-year contract. Meeting screenshot

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District and Massena Federation of Teachers have reached an agreement on a three-year contract that calls for a total pay increase of 13% — 4.75% in year one retroactive to July 1, 4.25% in year two and 4% in year three.

There’s also a 3% increase for extracurricular and sports stipends. Several extracurricular positions were added, including Junior High Green Team, French National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Junior High Yearbook, Videographer and Indoor Track Assistant.

