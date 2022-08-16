MASSENA — The deadline is approaching to register for the first session of classes at the new Film Academy, which is being offered by Film Massena.
The registration deadline is Aug. 30, and classes start Sept. 24 at the Massena Public Library.
Film Massena coordinator Elijah O. Winfrey said six people signed up as soon as registration opened, and two more signed up over the last three days. Now, they need a few more to make the inaugural classes a reality.
“We do have eight people signed up now. We had two more people sign up over the weekend, so that’s cool. We’ve got eight left to fill,” he said.
Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 all at the Massena Public Library, 41 Glenn St.
The classes will feature lesson plans addressing both in-front-of- and behind-the-camera talent. The schedule calls for Class A to run from 9:10 to 10:20 a.m., followed by a break from 10:20 to 10:35 a.m., Class B from 10:35 to 11:50 a.m., and questions and answers with instructor Noelle Hannibal from 11:50 a.m. to noon.
“The intention of this instruction is to properly develop filmmakers in the area who can then go on to produce their own films or become employed by film productions coming to the area to shoot,” Mr. Winfrey said in announcing the academy in July.
“If even five students take what they learn and apply it, that means there will be five new, properly developed filmmakers in our area,” he said. “Who knows how many productions they will go on to start here or how many jobs they will create with those productions? This could be the start of something big if the opportunity is seized.”
The cost is $150 for all eight days, and students must attend at least 80% of the classes to receive their certificates at the end. Students must be 18 or older. High school seniors are required to seek parental permission.
“It’s $150, but they’re getting 16 classes. They get two classes every time they show up. That’s a pretty good value when you get trained by somebody who not only has years of experience in the industry in both theater and film, but is still in both of those things,” Mr. Winfrey said.
Ms. Hannibal, the instructor, has extensive experience in film and theater. She has appeared in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” as part of the Sisterhood of Jhe.
She has also appeared in “Star Trek: Voyager” as a Taresian woman, along with the film “Star Trek: First Contact.” She has the unique distinction of portraying the first female Vulcan on Earth.
Originally from Los Angeles, Ms. Hannibal made her professional theater debut playing Chrissy in “Hair,” then moved to Ireland to tour the country, starring in “Lock Up Your Daughters” (Hilaret).
Los Angeles theater credits include “Chicago” (Velma), “Gypsy” (Mazeppa) and “Miss Saigon” (Gigi). Montreal theater credits include “South Park” (Sheila), “Rent” (Mimi), “Chess” (Florence), “The Who’s Tommy” (Mrs. Walker), “Hair” (Sheila) “The Last Five Years” (Cathy), “True Love Lies” (Carolyn) and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (Yitzhak).
She currently resides in Montreal where she runs her theater company, In the Wings Promotions. Ms. Hannibal also performs regularly in concerts, cabarets and musical theater productions.
“It was important to us that we have an instructor who not only has experience, but is also still involved in the industry,” Mr. Winfrey said in July. “This will give students a leg up as they won’t be getting outdated information.”
The registration form can be found at www.filmmassena.wordpress.com/academy.
For more information about Film Massena, visit www.facebook.com/filmmassena or www.filmmassena.wordpress.com.
