Massena Film Academy still accepting students for inaugural September session

Stage and screen actor Noelle Hannibal, who runs the Montreal-based theater company In the Wings Productions, is the instructor for Film Massena’s Film Academy, which launches in September. Classes will continue through December. Registration for the eight-day session costs $150 and is open through Aug. 30. Provided photo

MASSENA — The deadline is approaching to register for the first session of classes at the new Film Academy, which is being offered by Film Massena.

The registration deadline is Aug. 30, and classes start Sept. 24 at the Massena Public Library.

