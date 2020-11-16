MASSENA — Although Massena Central High School remains in remote learning mode until Nov. 30, members of the junior and senior classes who attend BOCES programs will be returning to classroom instruction Tuesday.
That’s because the BOCES program is more hands-on and hard to teach remotely, Principal Alan C. Oliver said in a Facebook post Sunday. He said BOCES students had also been in school before it was opened for hybrid learning for other students in the fall.
All students, including Career and Technical Education students who attend programs in Norwood, switched to remote learning Thursday after district officials were notified Wednesday that two high school students and one student at J.W. Leary Junior High School tested positive for COVID-19.
All students at J.W. Leary Junior High School already switched to remote learning until Nov. 20 after officials determined there were more staff members in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 than originally anticipated.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district has reported 18 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning — 10 among off-site and on-site students at the high school, one off-site student at the junior high and one off-site student at Madison Elementary School, as well as three off-site and on-site staff members at the high school and three on-site staff members at the junior high.
“It is clear that the situation with COVID-19 seems to be on the increase within the community and as a result, we have had a small number of positive cases in the high school. What has impacted us more is contact tracing and the quarantining that occurs as a result of a positive case coming into the building,” Mr. Oliver wrote.
He said officials continue to work closely with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department and are following the department’s advice in all of the school’s situations.
“Public Health still feels that schools are safe places to be and they also realize that having students on remote instruction is challenging for a number of reasons,” he said.
He stressed social distancing, the wearing of masks, frequent hand washing and staying home from work or school if sick.
“Being in the COVID protocols stinks, but being responsible for the shutdown of a school or a community is worse. If you are sick ... stay home,” Mr. Oliver wrote.
