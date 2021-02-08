MASSENA — Massena Central High School students will be learning remotely all week, leading up to a week of vacation during mid-winter break, because of a positive case of COVID-19.
In a Friday Facebook message to students and family, high school Principal Alan Oliver said they were made aware that day that a student had tested for positive for COVID-19.
“We collaborated with Public Health on this case and the outcome of the investigation led to the quarantine of both students and staff. As a result of this case, we are shifting to remote instruction next week. Massena High School will be remote from 2/8-2/12,” Mr. Oliver wrote.
In a separate post, school officials said that based on the number of contacts who would need to quarantine “and mindful of the safety of our students and staff,” the high school was moving to remote instruction for the week.
Mr. Oliver said the only exception would be students who attend Seaway Tech in Norwood.
“These students still report to Seaway Tech for live school during this time (MCSD transportation will continue for them) but they will be remote for their MCHS classes,” he wrote.
In his Jan. 29 Board of Education update, Superintendent Patrick Brady said most of the district’s schools have remained open for in-person learning despite some cases that created quarantining of students and staff. But there was one exception.
“Though most schools remained open for in-person learning, J. William Leary Junior High School did move to all remote for two days,” he wrote.
As of Friday, the district had reported 68 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 47 on- and off-site students and 21 on- and off-site teachers and staff. Thirty-four of those cases were at the high school, while 14 cases were reported at Madison Elementary School, nine cases were reported at the junior high, six cases were reported at Nightengale Elementary school and five cases were reported at Jefferson Elementary School.
Gouverneur Central School officials also said in a Sunday Facebook post that middle school students and staff would begin learning remotely Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
They said that because of the period of infection, students in both the AA and BB groups, plus instructional and support staff needed to be contacted.
As of Thursday, the district had reported 61 COVID-19 cases — 45 on- and off-site students and 16 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.