MASSENA — Remote instruction that began last Thursday and Friday has continued this week at Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School.
“On Wednesday last week, one of our students tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
That student had several contacts who needed to quarantine, necessitating the change to remote instruction.
The high school and junior high school students remained in remote instruction this week because of issues related to staff quarantine in the district’s Transportation Department, leaving a shortage of drivers. Monday is a remote instruction day for all students, and students will return to in-person instruction next Tuesday.
Mr. Brady said they anticipated they would see more positive cases of COVID-19 following the holiday break. Many of these cases stem from someone bringing the coronavirus into the school rather than it already being in the school.
“At some point,our ability to staff, in this case with bus drivers, becomes an issue,” he said. ” This will not impact our Seaway Tech students and our special education students who attend the BOCES program.”
As of Monday, the district had reported 34 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker. The majority of the cases — 21 total — were identified at the high school. That included three on-site students, 12 off-site students, four on-site teachers and staff members and two off-site teachers and staff members.
J.W. Leary Junior High School had five reported cases, while Madison and Nightengale elementary schools each had three cases and Jefferson Elementary School had two cases.
