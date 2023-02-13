MASSENA — Improving attendance rates is one of the Massena Central School District’s goals for the 2022-23 school year. But, it’s been a challenging endeavor, high school Principal Alan C. Oliver said.
In a message to parents, he said attendance remains a concern at the high school, and he said he was looking for their assistance in getting students to school.
“On average, we have about 88 to 90% of our students in attendance at MCHS. This may sound OK, but with a population of over 800 students, this means we have 80+ students absent on a daily basis,” he said. “Furthermore, if a student misses just two days a month they meet the definition of Chronically Absent (missing 10% or more days of school in a year). Chronically absenteeism is the number one predictor of student struggle in high school. Quite frankly, if they aren’t there regularly, then they will not be successful students.”
Mr. Oliver said that, while he realizes students can be sick, “we also know that COVID developed some bad habits for attendance.”
“Many absences are valid and those are not the ones I am talking about here. I am talking about days when your child wakes up and complains about all of the likely things they use to get out of school,” he said.
Those include peer conflicts, teacher issues, “terrible school administration,” and “whatever else their brain can conceive of to convince you they don’t need or have to go to school,” he said.
Mental health is also on the list.
“Anxiety about school is the one we hear most post-COVID,” Mr. Oliver said. “I want to be clear and state that we are not saying that issues students may be having aren’t real. We know that oftentimes they are. Rather, what we are saying is that avoiding school will not help any of these issues. Quite to the contrary, avoidance only further harms our students’ success in school. The only things we can’t help with are things that we don’t know about.”
He said assistance is available for students.
“We have more support at MCHS than we have ever had. We have a great staff that is ready to help your child through any issue, but we need them here to help. If they have mental health issues, we can help. If they are having conflicts with peers, we can help. Staff issues can be addressed. Everything can be helped, but it can’t be if they are not there,” Mr. Oliver said. “Please help us to get your kids to school every day. We miss them when they are not there. If there are issues or barriers to them getting to school, let us know. We are here to help.”
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady also addressed attendance during the latest board of education meeting. He said they’re using attendance committees and campaigns to encourage students to come to school.
“Now that the pandemic is hopefully in the rear view mirror, attendance had become an issue. We’re re-energizing these attendance committees to try to get students to be in school. This is a struggle. Then, we hit the flu and all those bugs that we ran into here the last month or so, which has impacted it as well as COVID. But, there’s a lot of work being done to keep students in school,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.