Improving attendance rates is one of the Massena Central School District’s goals for the 2022-23 school year. But, it’s been a challenging endeavor, high school Principal Alan C. Oliver said. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Improving attendance rates is one of the Massena Central School District’s goals for the 2022-23 school year. But, it’s been a challenging endeavor, high school Principal Alan C. Oliver said.

In a message to parents, he said attendance remains a concern at the high school, and he said he was looking for their assistance in getting students to school.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.