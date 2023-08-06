Massena High School principal updates families on upcoming events

MASSENA — The back to school sales have hit the store shelves, and Massena Central High School Principal Alan C. Oliver shared his back to school message with families this week.
“As we get into August, it’s important to save the dates in your calendar for some important things that are upcoming,” he said in a video message. “Not everybody needs everything in here, but most people will need to see most of this.”
The activity begins on Aug. 14 and 15 with Link Crew orientation and training. Seniors and juniors who were selected by guidance counselors at the end of last year serve as Link Crew leaders and act as mentors to the incoming freshman class. He said it was important for those individuals to participate in the sessions.
“Those are two all-day sessions. These are the guys that run our freshman orientation later in the summer, and this is a mandatory training for them that does go all day long on the 14th and 15th,” Oliver said.
They’ll put what they’ve learned into action on Aug. 29 when incoming freshmen visit the high school for their orientation.
“Freshman orientation is for all incoming freshmen. All the new ninth graders at the high school are expected to be here the entire day on the 29th. They will be going through a bunch of sort of transition to high school activities with Link Crew kids that get trained earlier in the month,” he said. “It’s very important that they’re there just because it starts everything off on the right foot. This is not a day where we go over rules and regs, although some of that comes up. This is more of a way to get to know some of the other kids in the building and get to know your way around the building.”
District staff will report on Sept. 5 and 6, and the first day of school for students will be Sept. 7.
In preparation for that first day, Oliver said he had sent an email out with supply lists. The lists are also available at local retailers, including Walmart, Kinney Drugs, Rite Aid and on the Massena High School Facebook page.
‘If you haven’t followed the Massena High School Facebook page already, you should. Information like this video gets posted there and everything that’s sort of current and hot topic at the high school I try and post to social media,” he said.
The supply list will also be included with a mailing to families, which will be sent out the week of Aug. 22 for students in grades 10 through 12, along with their class schedule, locker number and lock combination.
“We can’t mail these out until the week of Aug. 22 because we have to get through summer school and then summer school Regents to figure out and make sure we know what courses everybody needs to take. They’ll probably be later in the week of the 22nd,” Oliver said.
Among the other information included in the mailings will be applications for free and reduced lunches.
Freshmen will receive their schedules during their orientation.
“You’ll get a hard copy of your schedule. On freshman orientation, a part of what you get to do with the older kids in the building helping direct you around, is sort of walk your schedule, find your locker and play with your combination. We’ve had students bring in some of their supplies on this day to put into the locker,” he said.
Families who need supplies can get them during the school’s 6th annual Ready 4 School event, hosted by the community schools program. That’s scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 in the high school gymnasium. Community partners have been encouraged to bring items that participating families could use, such as school supplies, children’s books, toothbrushes, hygiene products and clothing. Community partners, hairdressers, school supply distribution centers and information stations will be stationed along the perimeter of the gym during the event.
“This is the event that’s open to all Massena families where you can come in if you need some support getting ready for school,” Oliver said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.