Massena High School principal updates families on upcoming events

Massena Central High School counselor Robert Jordan meets with a group of incoming freshmen during a past freshman orientation at the high school. This year’s orientation is scheduled for Aug. 29. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The back to school sales have hit the store shelves, and Massena Central High School Principal Alan C. Oliver shared his back to school message with families this week.

“As we get into August, it’s important to save the dates in your calendar for some important things that are upcoming,” he said in a video message. “Not everybody needs everything in here, but most people will need to see most of this.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.