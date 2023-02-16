MASSENA — Working to meet one of the Massena Central School District’s 2022-23 goals has been easier said than done.
The director of curriculum, building principals and College/Career For Every Student (CFES) Leadership Team has been looking at the current code of conduct, including dress code and cellphone policies, to potentially recommend changes to the board of education.
But, high school Principal Alan C. Oliver said, any possible changes may not come easy.
He said a Code of Conduct Team was created, and they’ve been meeting at least monthly through the fall and early winter to look at the current code, compare it to the school board policy, and look at potential changes to the dress code and electronics policy brought forward by students through senior Logan Benoit, the school board’s student representative.
“We have created a new language and shared it with staff at MCHS and found that any changes to either of these policies is extraordinarily difficult,” Mr. Oliver said. “These two policies split the staff with about half of the staff being of favor of loosening the rules and the other half thinking we are too permissive. Any change has proven challenging.”
He said they continue to look at those two policies, “trying to find language that we can make a consensus with at the high school.”
As they’ve reviewed the building code of conduct, Mr. Oliver said they’ve discovered that it’s different than the board policy and will need to be corrected in the future. What any changes look like remain to be seen, though.
“It is very likely that if any significant changes are agreed to at MCHS with the dress code, which I am not confident will happen, that we will need to also alter the existing BOE policy,” he said. “This work has dominated the conversations of the Code of Conduct Committee. We will need to have a larger conversation about discipline as a whole and how to update it in the second half of the year.”
District goals are set in the summer for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Patrick H. Brady has briefed the school board on their progress at the halfway point of the school year in January and will again at the end of the year.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.