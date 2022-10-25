MASSENA — Massena Central High School students will display their talents when they appear on stage for Rocktober 2022.
MASSENA — Massena Central High School students will display their talents when they appear on stage for Rocktober 2022.
The coffee house-style event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at New Testament Church, 265 Andrews St.
The church’s beverage cafe will be serving hot and cold coffee and beverages, and the Massena Music Friends will be selling cookies and snacks.
Tickets are $8 at the door, with the proceeds from the annual event benefiting the Massena Central High School Music Theater Department, which also stages June Rocks and the annual spring musical productions.
