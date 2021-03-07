MASSENA — Two area school districts have received funding for mindfulness programs thanks to the expanded mission and new organizational component of the Massena Hospital Foundation, called the North Country Wellness Resource.
Executive Director Julia Rose said a $25,000 donation from SeaComm in January has allowed the North Country Wellness Resource to provide funding for mindfulness programs in the Massena and St. Lawrence central school districts.
Mindfulness programs are used to help students and staff deal with the mental stresses faced on instruction, either remote or in person, because of COVID-19.
Massena Central School’s funding will support the creation of mindfulness rooms for students and staff in each building, to go along with the school’s mindfulness program that was initiated this year. They are working with the Holistic Life Foundation Akwesasne for the program.
St. Lawrence Central School’s funding will allow them to initiate a mindfulness program for students and staff with the Holistic Life Foundation Akwesasne.
“The district greatly appreciates the support of the North Country Wellness Resource for our Mindful Moments Initiative. At a time when mental health issues are on the rise among our youth, it is important to focus our resources in this critical area. This funding will help to create opportunities for students to improve their psychological health by building resilience and coping strategies for dealing with life’s adversities. We value this partnership and want to say thank you for recognizing a significant barrier to the success of our youth today,” Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick Brady said.,
St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Christopher Rose said he was also appreciative of the donation for their program at a time when they’re seeing an increase in mental health concerns.
“I would like to thank the North Country Wellness Resource for providing our district with this great opportunity for both staff and students. So often we do not get grant opportunities that support both our children and staff at the same time. Our counselors have been looking for ways to reach our students on a more social/emotional level. This funding provides them with the tools to begin that journey,” Mr. Rose said.
The expanded mission of the Massena Hospital Foundation is to enhance care at Massena Hospital and provide support for other health-related needs in eastern St. Lawrence and western Franklin counties. The North Country Wellness Resource provides prospective donors a second option that perhaps best meets their individual interests when it comes to supporting community health and well-being.
“The Massena Hospital Foundation has supported our local hospital since 1985 and will continue to do so. However, through the years there have been many identifiable health and wellness needs within our primary service area that we wanted to support but could not because they fell outside the purview of our mission. With the expanded mission we can provide support both the hospital and other health related projects, programs and organizations. We want to make the north country a healthier place to live,” Massena Hospital Foundation Executive Director Julia Rose said.
For more information on the North Country Wellness Resource, contact Ms. Rose at 315-769-4602 or Julianne Fowler at 315-769-4273.
