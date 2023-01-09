MASSENA — J.W. Leary Junior High School is among a select group of 26 schools from across the U.S. and two in Ireland that have been recognized by CFES Brilliant Pathways as Schools of Distinction for their exemplary efforts in helping students become college- and career-ready.

CFES (College/Career For Every Student) Brilliant Pathways is a nonprofit organization helping low-income K-12 students from rural and urban communities become college- and career-ready.

Massena gets nod for career readiness

Jeric Wolstenholme, right, a student in J.W. Leary Junior High School’s CFES Brilliant Pathways program, designed and helped build a cascading watering system for the plants in art teacher Nicole Ashley’s classroom. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.