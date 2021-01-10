MASSENA — The Massena Public Library wants your input.
They’re doing a community evaluation to gauge how patrons feel about the current services and what they would like to see offered in the future.
Library Director Elaine Dunne said the survey will help them formulate their long-range plan for the library.
“As part of our effort to continually evaluate our services, Massena Public Library is in the initial stages of formulating a long-range plan. The plan will help us prioritize the goals and objectives we hope to achieve over the next few years,” she said.
To make the plan viable, they need input from the community.
“In order to ensure these goals match the needs of the community, we are seeking input from the public in the form of a survey,” Ms. Dunne said.
The survey will be available online for one month at wdt.me/PZ5f42. Paper survey forms are also available at the library through its curbside service. Family and friends are also asked to fill out the survey.
“We will use the data gathered form this survey to help determine the goals we will set and the services we will prioritize in our long-range plan,” Ms. Dunne said.
Participants are asked to provide their age, gender, number of minor children in the home, town of residence, signify if they’re a library card holder, and indicate how often they use the library’s services.
They’re also asked to rate the library’s services — customer service; collection (books, DVDs, newspapers, etc.); electronic media (ebooks, audiobooks, etc.); adult programs (classes, etc.); programs for children (Story Time, etc.); programs for Tweens/Teens; online services (website, Facebook page, catalog, research databases, etc.); inter-library library loan; computers and printers; internet access; facilities; hours of operation; and overall rating of the library.
They’re also asked which new services they like to see, including homebound delivery, post-COVID-19 curbside pickup, nursing home programs, garden programs for all ages, off-site children’s programs or other services.
In addition, participants are asked to rate the importance of several library services, indicate what they value most about the library, describe how the library benefits them or the community, explain how the library or its services could be improved, and indicate the easiest way for them to learn about library programs and services, such as website, Facebook, email, newspaper, newsletter or word of mouth.
For more information, contact the library at 315-769-9914.
