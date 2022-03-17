MASSENA — This summer’s “Mega Reunion” in Massena is getting more mega by the minute.
The event, scheduled for Aug. 5 to 7, is a reunion for all Massena Central High School graduating classes from the 1980s.
“One of the reasons that we got together was just to try to bring people back to Massena and boost our economy. All of us love Massena, and that’s why we are here and why people want to come back. So, we are hoping right now to get around 2,000 people to attend,” Lori J. Collins, a 1980 graduate and one of the organizers, told Massena Town Board members Wednesday.
She said that as of Wednesday, more than 300 people had signed up six months early, “which we feel that’s about right on board where we should be.”
That means hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other businesses will be benefiting.
“I know I’ve helped people get hotels and bed and breakfasts in the area. They are planning on staying for at least a week in our community, which is a wonderful asset to have,” Ms. Collins said.
The event will start with a golf tournament the evening of Aug. 5 at the River Course at Louisville Landing Recreation.
“We will be breaking up into 10 individual classes participating with their own classes in 10 different establishments as well,” she said.
A memorial service and walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at the John Story Trail. Tours will also be available at the high school.
A block party for members of the 1980s classes is scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. that day on Water Street. Double Axel, which performed for school dances during the 1980s will be performing from 6 to 9 p.m.
“We’re going to be blocking off from Glenn Street to Phillips Street. That whole area will be very secure We have a security person involved,” Ms. Collins said.
On the final day, Aug. 7, all 10 classes will be hitting the Massena Town Beach.
“We didn’t realize that was going to happen, but we kind of put a thing out there and every class decided to stay together and be together on Sunday as well,” she said.
Meanwhile, community partners have stepped up to add to the fun. The Massena Rotarians, for instance, will be holding a Rotary Pancake Day Aug. 6 at J.W. Leary Junior High School. The Massena Central High School Hall of Fame has also indicated an interest in holding its annual ceremony at 1 p.m. that day.
Amvets Post 4 has also reached out to organizers.
“They want to do a picnic for all vets, for active duty military, so that’s really a great thing,” Ms. Collins said.
Eric J. Gustafson from the Massena Bike Club has agreed to assist with a bicycle run, and the Police Activities League of Massena is also planning something.
“One of our biggest ones is the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has really stepped up. They are planning on doing sidewalk sales. We’re going to have an artisan sale that they’re doing that day. So, it’s giving all the people coming into Massena something to do, also for the people that live in Massena,” she said.
The chamber will also be hosting a panel during the block party. It will focus on anyone interested in investing in Massena.
“They’re going to talk about grants. They’re also going to have guest speakers, people who have gotten grants,” Ms. Collins said.
WSNN-FM, the B99.3 Potsdam radio station that focuses on music from the 1980s, has also contacted her.
“They want to come and spend an entire day downtown doing live recordings and also at the block party, and maybe on Sunday as well,” she said.
Many of the events are open to the general public.
“Anybody can go to any of our events except our block party. You have to have a special bracelet to go to that. So, that’s the only thing,” she said.
Ms. Collins said she was looking for the Massena Town Board to help spread the word, and possibly assist with insurance.
“One of our last remaining organizational elements that we need is liability insurance. We are looking to see if possibly there’s either two ways to include the mega reunion on your town insurance as an additional insurance or an underwriter,” she said.
She said a local insurance company has estimated it would cost about $2,000 to underwrite the event on the town’s insurance policy.
“If you are thinking that we are going to have 2,000 people come or even 1,000 people and they’re going to spend well over $100 to come here, so you’re going to receive that back in the community,” she said.
More information about the event can be found at www.massenamega.org.
