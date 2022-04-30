MASSENA — People attending the August Mega Reunion in Massena will have an opportunity to enjoy one of Massena’s newest businesses.
A block party will be held at the Gristmill Pub on Water Street from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 6.
While the building is still under construction, it will be ready by the time graduates from Massena Central classes of the 1980s roll into town for the festivities.
“The target is the end of May (for opening),” developer William Fiacco said.
William and Susan Fiacco, owners of the investment firm GoCo Ventures LLC, are turning the old mill, 38 Water St., into a brewery and pub on the main floor, as well as two apartments in the 11,365-square-foot building.
The weekend begins on Aug. 5 with a memorial golf tournament at the River Course at Louisville Landing, formerly the Massena Country Club. The tournament will be a scramble, with teams of four and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts. A hole-in-one on the seventh hole will earn the person a vehicle courtesy of Frenchie’s Ford and Frenchie’s Chevrolet. Participants can register at MassenaMega.org.
A “Mega Military Gathering” will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Amvets Post 4, 12 Andrews St., for classmates who served or are serving, thanks to Alan Ashley from the class of 1982.
The day rounds out with class parties, with each class meeting at separate locations — class of 1980 at the sunken road, followed by the American Legion; the class of 1981 at Eyland’s at the Quality Inn in downtown Massena; class of 1982 at Fahrenheit, formerly Friar Tuck’s; class of 1983 at Shooter’s; class of 1984 at the Massena Moose Lodge; class of 1985 at Coach’s Corner; class of 1986 at On the Rock, formerly Amici’s; class of 1987 at the Elks Lodge; class of 1988 at Morley’s; and class of 1989 at the Gristmill Pub.
Aug. 6 activities begin with walking tours of Massena Central High School. Those will take place every 20 minutes starting at 9 a.m.
A remembrance ceremony with music and reflection will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Mike Nicholas Field before moving to the John Story Trail for a tree planting in memory of fallen Raiders.
Taking place during the day are a Mega Rotary Pancake Day from 6 a.m. to noon at J.W. Leary Junior High School; a remembrance soccer game, an informal alumni match, at 10:30 a.m. on the high school soccer field; the high school’s athletics 2022 Hall of Fame induction at 1:30 p.m. at the high school; and a downtown artisan market and sidewalk sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Main Street bridge to East Orvis Street. Lori J. Collins, one of the event organizers, said three radio stations will be playing music from the 1980s throughout the artisan market and sidewalk sales.
The day wraps up with the block party from 4 to 10 p.m. on Water Street, featuring food trucks, beer, wine, soda, teas and herbal drinks for purchase, along with Taliano family calzones. Double Axel will be performing live from 6 to 9 p.m. That event is for 1980s alumni only. Pre-registration is required, and entry will be by wristband only with one entrance.
“This is the only entrance they will get in,” Ms. Collins said.
Parking is down Water Street at the site where the village usually stores snow in the winter.
It will be an opportunity to check out the Gristmill Pub and enjoy a variety of beers specially made on the premises by Kyle S. Henderson. The space includes touches of the old mill, plus new additions.
“We’re super, super excited for the reunion,” Mr. Fiacco said.
He recounted the history of the building, dating back to two brothers operating the mill around 1805.
“In the early 1900s it burned and they built this right exactly over it. When we got here and dug out the basement, there’s still the tunnels that came from the river. The river came from this side over here, exited right here and there was a tunnel here. They had a tunnel on this side so they could divert the water either to the river or down to the lumber yard,” he said.
Original grain chutes are used as part of the current design.
“You need the grain, you just pull this wooden chute and let the grain fall and then push it back up,” Mr. Fiacco said.
Now, the large main floor includes a bar and, off to the side, a state-of-the-art brewery. Three or four bars will be set up on the premises for the reunion. Mr. Henderson, who previously worked at the Township 7 Brewing Company in Dickinson Center, is already planning out his menu of beers.
“He has the chance to do his own recipes, so he’s been doing a bunch of home brews that we’ve been trying. He’s done six or seven home brews in the last three months for us. They’ve been wonderful. He’s a great listener and a great brewer,” Mr. Fiacco said.
“He started this project and I was super excited to do my own thing. I have a few (beers) that I’m thinking about starting,” Mr. Henderson said.
They include seasonal beers, such as Oktoberfest in the fall and winter ales.
“My style is more German-oriented,” he said. “I can do four different styles at a time. I hope to have at least four beers by the end of May.”
One beer that will be available for the reunion will be a ginger beer. As a special bonus, Ms. Collins said that, as part of the mega reunion, all 10 classes will be submitting a drink from the establishment they visited on Friday night.
“We’re going to have a taste test and choose the best one of the weekend and serve that one here,” she said.
Outside of the Gristmill Pub, a lawn area will be set up for a DJ and band, as well as dancing, and food trucks nearby, including one that will be serving Massena’s well-known Broaster chicken. The DJ will start at 4 p.m.
“It’s a great place to have lawn chairs. We’d love it if people brought lawn chairs or blankets. It’s all going to be grass and they can sit and watch the band,” Ms. Collins said.
The weekend wraps up on Aug. 7 with all the classes gathering at the Massena Town Beach for a picnic from noon to 5 p.m. There will also be a panel discussion on investments and opportunities from 11 a.m. to noon at the Gristmill Pub.
Tickets for the block dance are $15 until May 1, when they increase to $20, and can be purchased at MassenaMega.org.
“We kept the price low so you can get your own food, buy your drinks and you can afford to get here,” she said.
