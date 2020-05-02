MASSENA — Both the Massena and Potsdam school districts have devised ways to ensure students in special education are getting the appropriate instruction while they remain at home.
“There’s been a great deal of flexibility in special education services,” Massena Central Superintendent Patrick Brady told board of education members.
He said the state Education Department has told districts to continue special educational services “to the best of districts’ abilities, with officials recognizing that many of these services cannot be done remotely, particularly in areas without internet access.”
Mr. Brady said staff members continue to provide instruction while school is closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re providing teletherapy basically, with our speech therapists trying to reach our students through teletherapy. That seems to be going well,” he said.
However, he added, “There will be a question after this is all over whether we need to provide compensatory services for our students.”
The compensatory services might be necessary because the district was unable to provide the students’ Individual Education Plans (IEPs) during the pandemic.
“What’s that going to look like in the summer? Will we need to add additional services there? That will depend on each student and whether there has been regression ... during the pandemic,” Mr. Brady said.
At Potsdam High School, Principal Mark Bennett said the special education teachers “have done a phenomenal job.”
“They’ve been having daily one-on-one with all their resource room students through either phone calls or video chats. They’re talking with the parents, reaching out through email and making sure those students, some of our most vulnerable students... are really connected and engaged,” he said.
Mr. Bennett said they’re also providing social and emotional support for all students and families.
“The counselors have done a great job in terms of reaching out to students. Parents have a lot of great feedback,” he said.
He said counselors have been checking in daily through email and video conferences to help families locate resources that they need.
“As we know, this is not just about the school at this point. We also have to make sure that the well-being of our families is taken care of as well,” Mr. Bennett said.
In addition to special education concerns, Mr. Brady said they’re still waiting on guidance from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on the Annual Professional Performance Review (APPR) — the evaluation for teachers and principals.
“That also affects tenure. A lot of it is tied to tenure. A teacher cannot receive an ineffective rating in the last year before a tenure decision is made by the board,” Mr. Brady said.
He noted that half of the APPR system is based on test results.
“Since there’s no state testing, we don’t have a valid measure that we negotiated with our staff for their evaluation. So we’re awaiting that decision from the governor because it is in the statute,” he said.
