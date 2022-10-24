Massena library to celebrate 125 years

Massena Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor, right, presents Massena Public Library Director Elaine A. Dunne with a proclamation declaring Nov. 5 as Massena Public Library Day, in honor of its 125th anniversary. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Public Library will celebrate a significant birthday — its 125th anniversary — from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.

Library Director Elaine A. Dunne said they’ll be celebrating with programs and activities for the entire community. Planning has been ongoing for the past two months.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.