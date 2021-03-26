MASSENA — The doors may be closed to patrons, but that doesn’t mean the Massena Public Library can’t celebrate National Library Week from April 4 to 10.
It’s a time to highlight the essential roles played by libraries, librarians and library workers. But it’s also an opportunity to support the library on April 7, “National Library Giving Day.”
“The financial impact of the virus has impacted our library greatly,” Director Elaine Dunne said. “Due to budget cuts, the library has had to reduce spending on all aspects of our services. On this special day Massena Public Library is asking our community to help support the library by making a donation to our ‘One Day * 100 Books * 1000.00” campaign.”
She encouraged community members to visit the library’s website, www.massenapubliclibrary.org and click on the “Support MPL” tab at the top of the website.
The page allows community members to use their debit cards, credit cards or PayPal accounts to make donations.
They can also deposit a check in an envelope marked “Library Giving Day” in the library’s external drop box.
Donations can also be sent by email.
“All funds raised during this campaign will be used to purchase children’s, teens’ and adult books,” Ms. Dunne said.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” a service that extends beyond the four walls of the building and is available for everyone, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members are encouraged to check out the online offerings, including virtual services and program, at the library by visiting their website and Facebook page.
The library will highlight its programs and services daily during National Library Week, including virtual programming, Wi-Fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home, curbside delivery service, and fax, copy and notary services.
“Massena Public Library offers a wide array of online resources and curbside options that are available to all community members,” Ms. Dunne said. “During these challenging times, libraries across the country have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons.”
