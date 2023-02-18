MASSENA — After serving the Massena Public Library for more than 20 years, Director Elaine A. Dunne has decided to call it a career.
Ms. Dunne has announced her intention to retire June 30.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor made the announcement during Wednesday’s Massena Town Board meeting, reading a letter she received from Ms. Dunne.
“I have truly enjoyed my 23 years at Massena Public Library and plan to continue being an active library patron and a member of the Friends of the Library,” Ms. Dunne said in her letter. “I will do my best to ensure a smooth transition to a new library director. I’m looking forward to devoting more time to my family, traveling and my volunteer responsibilities. I thank the Massena Public Library and the town of Massena for the opportunity to lead our community library.”
Mrs. Bellor thanked Ms. Dunne for her service to the library and town.
“I think we can all say that we will miss her. She has been the most proactive library director I’ve ever seen here in Massena. She’ll be missed by patrons, friends and trustees of course,” she said.
She said Joseph Savoca, chair of the library board of trustees, will help with the search process for a new library director.
“There are certain things we have to go through for the North Country Library System as well as what we have to do for the town. We’ll start working on that process, but I do want to thank her publicly for all that she’s done. I want to thank Elaine for her service, for her organizational skills, and for all that she’s done at the local library and a whole lot more. She was a great grant writer for the library well,” Mrs. Bellor said.
The library board voted unanimously in July 2012 to name Ms. Dunne director. She previously served as youth services librarian for 12 years, giving her a knowledge of the library’s operations and its staff members. Her appointment was provisional for six months, until Feb. 4, 2013, at which time it became permanent.
The job had most recently been held by retired director Paul L. Schaffer, who was appointed by the town board as interim director in June following the resignation of Lynn M. Fountain. Mr. Schaffer, who had retired after 27 years at the helm of the library, stayed on temporarily in a contract role to assist Ms. Dunne with the transition into her new position.
