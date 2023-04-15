MASSENA — The Massena Public Library is getting set to celebrate its service to the community during National Library Week, from April 24 to 29.
“National Library Week is celebrated across the country in recognition of the valuable services, resources and programs that public libraries offer to everyone in the community,” Director Elaine Dunne said.
This year’s theme is “There’s More to the Story,” which she said “promotes the idea that libraries offer all types of resources and programs that benefit our communities.”
It’s not your old-time library which just checked out books anymore.
“Libraries offer opportunities to connect with technology, media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books and DVD’s,” Ms. Dunne said. “Most importantly, libraries are about connecting with people.”
She said the Friends of the Library have planned many events and programs in celebration of National Library Week.
Ongoing throughout National Library Week is an opportunity to win a book of the patron’s choice. They’ll write the title of their favorite adult, young adult or children’s book on book-shaped papers that will be displayed in the main reading room or children’s room. They can enter once a day for a drawing to win the book of their choice every time they fill out a title.
Also ongoing during the week, the Friends of the Library are sponsoring a Lottery Tree fundraiser, a raffle of $100 of lottery tickets. Tickets are one for $2 or three for $5. The Lottery Tree will be on display all week at the circulation desk, where tickets can be purchased.
Another raffle during the week will offer an opportunity win a handmade basket donated by the Friends of the Library. It contains a Massena Public Library mug, T-shirt and shopping bag. Tickets are one for $2 or three for $5.
Rounding out the week-long slate of events is a “readers” and “non-readers” scavenger hunt for children. The hunt will change daily, and any child who completes the daily hunt will receive a coupon for a free Stewart’s ice cream.
Winning tickets for the week-long events will be drawn on April 29.
The week also includes Patron Appreciation Day on April 24. Patrons are invited to drop by all day and enjoy free cookies, coffee, tea and juice boxes.
Library Giving Day, the Massena Public Library’s most important annual fundraiser, will be held April 25. It provides financial support for the library’s programs and materials.
“Library Giving Day is a national one-day fundraising event with the goal of encouraging people who depend on and enjoy public libraries to make a donation to help support their library,” Ms. Dunne said. “Last year, thanks to the generous donations from our patrons and local businesses, we were able to raise $5,000.”
Staff Recognition Day will be held April 26, giving patrons an opportunity to thank the library staff and volunteers for all they do to keep the library running smoothly.
The Friends of the Library will host a spring book sale starting at 9 a.m. April 29 for Friends of the Library and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for others. The sale will offer new selections in all areas, including books and DVD’s. Anyone can join the Friends of the Library with a $5 donation.
National Library Week concludes with a performance of jazz and swing music by the New Horizons Swing Band at noon April 29 in the main reading room.
More information on the National Library Week activities and other April events can be found at the library’s website, massenapubliclibrary.org/.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.