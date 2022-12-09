Massena Library book sale, music kicks off holidays

Visitors to the Massena Public Library will notice an assortment of Christmas trees set up in the main reading room. That’s part of the ‘Making Spirits Bright Celebration.’ Local nonprofits are participating by setting up and decorating a tree for display in the main reading room. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Massena Public Library.

The holiday season kicks off today with a Friends of the Library book sale, followed by a musical performance.

