MASSENA — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Massena Public Library.
The holiday season kicks off today with a Friends of the Library book sale, followed by a musical performance.
Stock up on holiday reading during the one-day book sale, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Thanks to some wonderful donations from our community, there are a great assortment of books, DVD’s and puzzles. Bring your Christmas list, there’s something for everyone at this sale!” library officials said.
Once the shopping is over, relax to music provided by soprano Ellie Prashaw and her piano accompanist, Patty Ryan. They’ll be entertaining with a selection of holiday tunes starting at noon in the main reading room.
Visitors to the library will notice an assortment of Christmas trees set up in the main reading room. That’s part of the “Making Spirits Bright Celebration.”
Local nonprofits are participating by setting up and decorating a Christmas tree for display in the main reading room. And, on Dec. 17, everyone visiting the library will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite tree, as well as enjoy some holiday music and refreshments from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holiday music that day will be provided during a “Merry TubaChristmas” which starts at noon.
Experience the sounds of the season, tuba-style, when tuba and euphonium players form the New Horizons Band return to the library to perform a seasonal selection of music.
For more information on these and other upcoming activities, visit the library’s website at massenapubliclibrary.org, or call them at 315-769-9914.
