Massena library fills two vacancies

The Massena Public Library has filled two vacancies — youth services library assistant and library page. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Public Library has filled two vacancies with the hiring of a youth services library assistant and library page.

During its meeting on Wednesday, the Massena Town Board approved the hiring of Heather Sarsfield as the youth services library assistant at a rate of $18.07 per hour for 30 hours a week, and Morgan McGowan as library page at a rate of $13.20 per hour for 10 hours a week.

