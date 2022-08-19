MASSENA — The Massena Public Library has filled two vacancies with the hiring of a youth services library assistant and library page.
During its meeting on Wednesday, the Massena Town Board approved the hiring of Heather Sarsfield as the youth services library assistant at a rate of $18.07 per hour for 30 hours a week, and Morgan McGowan as library page at a rate of $13.20 per hour for 10 hours a week.
“They had their interviews, they selected their candidates and now we just need to authorize the hiring. They have to follow through on the screening and all of that, which they were well aware of,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
The positions had been held by Veronica Tatro and Kathleen Bradish. Ms. Tatro served as youth services library assistant. Her resignation is effective Aug. 24.
“We want to thank Veronica for her four years of service for the library in Massena,” Mrs. Bellor said during board’s July meeting.
Ms. Bradish served as a library page. Her resignation was effective Aug. 10.
“She worked there for 16 years,” Mrs. Bellor said in July. “We want to thank both of them for their years of dedication and service to our library.”
Board members had authorized library officials to canvas for replacements. Both positions are part-time — 30 hours per week for the youth services library assistant and six to 10 hours a week for the library page.
The primary duties for the youth services library assistant include planning and implementing all programming for children, preteens, teens and their families or caregivers and fostering partnerships and programs with local schools, businesses and community organizations. Candidates needed a bachelor’s degree, experience working with children and had to be comfortable using technology.
The position is subject to Civil Service requirements and starts at $18 an hour.
The library page is responsible for shelving books and other library resources, according to the library’s classification system, and maintaining proper order and neatness of the collection. Applicants needed to have the physical stamina to shelve, carry and move library materials from one location to another and must reside in the Massena Electric Department service area.
The position is also subject to Civil Service requirements and starts at $13.20 per hour.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.