MASSENA — Anyone looking for information on local nonprofit organizations can check out their offerings and consider joining the organization during a Community Organization Fair scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Massena Public Library.
“It’s from 6 to 8, so it should give people plenty of time to wander from table to table and just see some of the awesome things our community is offering for free,” library director Elaine A. Dunne said.
She said the idea originated from a member of the library’s board of trustees.
“One of our board members had heard about other libraries across the country doing these types of fairs to bring nonprofits together and it was a board decision. I thought it was a good idea, that it would be a great idea for our local nonprofits,” she said.
Gaining new members for those organizations is one of the goals.
“This time of year people may be looking for things to volunteer for. There will be great opportunities for volunteers,” Ms. Dunne said.
It’s also an opportunity to find out what’s available in the community, “what our community has to offer up for their services,” she said.
Twenty-seven organizations have signed up to be part of the event.
“We reached out to some and then others came through word of mouth,” Ms. Dunne said.
They include AsyncArts, Community Health Center of the North Country, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, Louisville Lions Club, Massena Artists Association, Massena Central School District Community Schools Initiative, Massena Drug Free Coalition, Massena Free Community Meal at First United Methodist Church, Massena Hospital Auxiliary, Massena Meals on Wheels, Massena Music Friends, Massena Public Library/Friends of the Massena Library, Massena Rotary Club and Maximizing Independent Living Choices.
Also signed up are The People Project, Planned Parenthood of the North Country, Police Activities League of Massena, National Aluminum Production Heritage Association, Nicandri Nature Center, North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council, St. Lawrence County Animal Response Team, St. Lawrence County Health Initiative, St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry and Town of Massena Museum.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Ms. Dunne said. “We’re very pleased, and they’re coming from all areas of the arts and culture, public service, health needs, all kinds of things. We can let our community know there’s all these amazing nonprofits who offer all kinds of services for either free or very reduced fees. The community can certainly take advantage especially during these difficult times.”
It’s also an opportunity for the library to link up with some of the organizations.
“We’re expected from much of our grant financing to partner, so it gives us some really good partnering organizations that we can plan events with and do things together. We often partner with the Nature Center, but there’s a lot of these other organizations that we’ve never thought, ‘Oh, you know, it would be good to partner with them and share the cost,’” Ms. Dunne said.
