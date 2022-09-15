Massena library hosts nonprofits at Sept. 28 fair

MASSENA — Anyone looking for information on local nonprofit organizations can check out their offerings and consider joining the organization during a Community Organization Fair scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Massena Public Library.

“It’s from 6 to 8, so it should give people plenty of time to wander from table to table and just see some of the awesome things our community is offering for free,” library director Elaine A. Dunne said.

