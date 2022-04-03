MASSENA — The Massena Public Library will be looking for support from patrons and library lovers during National Library Week, which kicks off on Monday.
“Library Giving Day” will be held Wednesday with a $5,000 fundraising goal for the one-day event.
Director Elaine A. Dunne said libraries have evolved into much more than places to find books. In addition to books, e-books, magazines and newspapers, they offer free Wi-Fi around the clock; computers and printers; copying, scanning, faxing and laminating services; notary service; pre-printed tax forms; story times for babies, toddlers and pre-kindergarten students; adult, teen and kids book clubs; sewing and knitting clubs; community art shows; and Dungeons and Dragons for teens and tweens. Every dollar raised contributes to those services and programming.
“Last year we shot for $1,000, and this year we’re shooting for $5,000, and the hope is this year we’re putting the money not just toward books, but also towards programming,” Ms. Dunne said. “Coming out of COVID we’re having a lot more programming. We’re trying to increase our in-house activities. It costs money, and we’re hoping that we can funnel some of this money to help offset the cost of those programs.”
Last year, thanks to donations from patrons and local businesses, the library added 500 books to the children’s, teen and adult collections. The library, like other entities, is also dealing with increased costs.
“Our budget is less than it was last year, and last year it was less than the year before. It’s hard to maintain with less, never mind equating inflation into it. The price has gone up, the cost of activities has gone up,” she said. “So, this is something that’s really essential for us to help us maintain the quality collection. We’re just trying to do the best with what we have from the community.”
Donations can be made via PayPal or credit card on the library’s website, www.massenapubliclibrary.org, or they can be mailed to the library or dropped off at the front counter.
National Library Week will start on Monday with Patron Appreciation Day. Free coffee and snacks will be offered all day. Ms. Dunne said it’s a way for the library to thank patrons, particularly with the changes the library had to make throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including the move to curbside services and online children’s programming.
The library will present the 2021 movie “West Side Story” as part of Friday Afternoon at the Movies, starting at 1 p.m. Friday. Prior to the pandemic, the library had held Saturday Afternoon at the Movies. The showing includes free drinks and popcorn as viewers watch the movie on the full-size screen in the viewing room.
“This was something that was really popular, particularly among our retired community. So, we thought, ‘Let’s try it on a Friday afternoon,’” Ms. Dunne said.
The Friends of the Library will be hosting a spring book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“All proceeds from this will go to the library as well. This is something nice that our Friends of the Library are doing for us. They have an amazing selection of books. They have them beautifully laid out, and there’s always someone there to help if people are looking for particular books. We also have a nice selection of puzzles, which people are always happy to get, DVDs and a real nice mix of children’s books,” she said.
There will also be a National Library Week raffle throughout the week, with an opportunity to win an adult or child gift basket.
“Most of the prizes in the raffle have been kindly donated by BJ’s this year, and we’re thrilled to have them on board this year to help us. Anyone who comes into the library for whatever reason can just drop the ticket into whichever basket they want and it will be drawn at the end of the week,” Ms. Dunne said.
For more information, visit the library’s website or call 315-769-9914.
(1) comment
I guess the library doesn’t collect enough taxpayer money. I remember going to the library, I also remember going to bookstores and we know how they ended up.
