MASSENA — Go take a hike.
Now that spring is here and summer is around the corner, that’s what the Massena Public Library and Nicandri Nature Center hope folks will do in May, which they’ve designated as Massena Hiking Month.
A number of activities that focus on hiking have been scheduled during the month at both the library and nature center.
“Plan on joining in on some great family activities that help you learn about and explore our beautiful North Country walking and hiking trails,” library officials said.
Among the activities is an author visit by William C. Hill at 7 p.m. May 11 at the library. The library and nature center book clubs are currently reading his book, “Hiking: The Trail to Yesterday,” a collection of Northern New York hikes and their histories.
“Hill’s book is a collection of interesting and picturesque hiking trails close to home. If you’re interested in joining one of the book clubs, please contact the library or nature center to get a copy of the book,” they said. “Plan on joining us as Bill talks about his experiences on the trails and the history of the hiking trails in the North Country.”
The presentation will also be available via Facebook Live.
In addition, Mr. Hill will lead two historical hikes on local trails. Participants will meet up at the trail head and Mr. Hill will guide them through the trails at Lampson Falls on May 15 and a Catamount Mountain hike on May 16.
“Join in on our hiking challenge and win prizes. Take a picture of you and/or your family on a hike, email it to the library or nature center or share it on our Facebook page and you will automatically be entered into a drawing to win one of our nature-themed gift baskets,” library officials said.
Children who complete a hike listed in Mr. Hill’s books can let the library know and they’ll receive a hiking patch. Participants are also invited to join the Nature Center Photography Club challenge by photographing and posting their pictures from the trails. The library and nature center will collect all of the hiking pictures and present a photography exhibit of the North Country hiking trails throughout June at the library.
In addition to celebrating Massena Hiking Month, the library is inviting children and families to help prepare a garden for the season. Storytime families helped establish the garden two years ago.
Once children and/or families are registered to help plant, they will pick a time preference from those available and pick what they want to plant. They will do the planting and decorate their own personal plant marker on May 25 to show where it’s planted.
The activity is intended for families with children ages 3 to 6. However, younger and older siblings are welcome to join in. To register, email vtatro@ncls.org, send a message on the library’s Facebook page or call 315-769-9914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.