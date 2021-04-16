MASSENA — The Massena Public Library was hoping for $1,000 in donations on Library Giving Day, and the community responded well over that goal.
Director Elaine Dunne said that, as of Thursday, they had received $6,716 in donations, and they were still coming in.
“We did amazing. We were just so taken aback by the generosity of our patrons,” she said.
Although Library Giving Day was officially last week as part of National Library Week, it’s still running strong, and that’s a plus for library patrons, she said.
“We decided to make it only about buying books for the library. Every dollar goes right back into our collection,” Ms. Dunne said.
The library had recently surveyed its patrons, and books were always at the top of the list.
“That was the number one thing that came up over and over again,” she said.
The money will be used to purchase adult, teen and children’s books. Ms. Dunne said they were purchasing some “badly needed beginning to read books,” as well as books to replace those that are aging. The donations will also allow them to subscribe to a large print service that they have wanted to get for their collection.
“Now we can,” she said.
She said it’s not too late to continue assisting the library with its book purchases. Anyone who pays by check should put “Library Giving Day” in the memo line so it will go directly for the book purchases.
Other contributions can be made by visiting the library’s website, www.massenapubliclibrary.org and clicking on the “Support MPL” tab at the top of the website. The page allows community members to use their debit cards, credit cards or PayPal accounts to make donations.
They can also deposit a check in an envelope marked “Library Giving Day” in the library’s drop box, or send in donations by mail.
