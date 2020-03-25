MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education has approved a June 16 referendum for voters to determine if the Massena Public Library remains funded by the town of Massena or becomes a school district public library.
The vote came with some questions regarding the impact on taxpayers and the wording of the resolution.
Under the proposal, the tax would be spread among residents in the towns of Massena and Louisville and portions of Brasher and Norfolk who live in the Massena Central School District’s boundaries. The library would be independent of the school district.
“It would now fall to the entire school district map,” library Director Elaine Dunne said during Thursday’s board of education meeting.
If approved, the owner of property assessed at $50,000 in Brasher would pay a $55 library district tax, while the owner of property assessed at $50,000 in Louisville would pay $51. Norfolk residents with property assessed at $50,000 would pay $54, and town of Massena residents with a $50,000 assessment would pay $44.
The amount to be levied would be $14,476 in Brasher, $153,302 in Louisville, $488,946 in the town of Massena and $38,559 in Louisville.
The Massena Town Council has pledged to remove the library tax from its budget, bringing a savings to town of Massena taxpayers. The tax would instead be collected by the school district and turned over to an elected library board of trustees.
“The town will no longer be providing funding,” Ms. Dunne said.
“It seems fair to me. I’m all for it,” board member Loren Fountaine said.
There were some concerns about the wording of the proposition that had been drawn up by Ellen M. Bach, the library’s attorney, and approved by library trustees before being presented to the board of education. However, school board members opted to keep the phrasing intact in approving the referendum.
It reads: “Shall the Massena Public Library be permanently established as a school district library for the benefit and free use of all residents of the Massena Central School District, such library to have seven Library Board Trustees, whose members are elected by the voters of the School District for terms of up to three years, and be authorized to raise $695,283, separate and apart from the annual School District budget, to support and maintain such library, said appropriation shall be raised annually by a tax upon the taxable property of said School District and shall be an annual appropriation thereafter until changed by further vote of the majority of electors of the Massena Central School District, and shall be levied and collected yearly as are other general taxes?”
“Would you be open to any modifications to that? It’s one big run-on sentence. I tried to wordsmith it so it made more sense to me. If I’m a voter and I’m reading this, I’m getting tired by the time I get to the end of the proposition,” board Vice President Paul Haggett said.
“I tend to agree with Paul that this is a very large run-on sentence. That being said, the substance is understandable,” Mr. Fountaine said.
The vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. June 16 at the library. Voters will also be asked to elect new members to the library’s board of trustees.
