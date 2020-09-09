MASSENA — A spike in the number of COVID-19 cases has delayed the Massena Public Library’s plan to open its doors to the public this week.
They had been scheduled to open on Tuesday on a limited basis. But with the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the community, the Massena Central School District announced Friday night that the district would be opening for remote learning only this week, and library officials followed suit and decided to keep their doors closed for the time being.
As part of the move to phase four of their reopening plan, they were going to offer limited building access. Patrons would have been allowed to enter to browse the collection and borrow materials, or to use computers by appointment. No seating would be available during phase four.
But those plans have changed temporarily.
“Over the weekend, I reached out to my board members and town liaisons and asked their opinion. My thought was to follow the school’s lead. It was the right thing to do. We would hate to open and shut down again,” library Director Elaine Dunne said.
The library isn’t totally shut down though. She said they’ll continue to provide curbside service, which has been a popular option for patrons. They can place materials on hold through the library’s online catalog or call the library (315-769-9914) for assistance.
Patrons will be notified by staff when their item is available for pickup during regular library hours. Patrons should call the library staff from the library parking lot when they arrive for pickup, and staff will check out the materials, place them in a bag and put the bag outside the door.
“We’d really like to encourage people to use that service. We are here for them,” Ms. Dunne said. “If they’re not familiar with using computers they can call us and tell us what type of author they like to read. We’ll bundle (the books) up and put them outside the door when they arrive. It’s really a touch-less transaction.”
A new addition to the library’s collection is 10,000-piece puzzles.
“The library is expanding its collection to include good quality puzzles. People like puzzles. We have 10 of them. They’re very good puzzles. We’re cataloging them and getting them ready to go. They will be able to find them in the catalog. We’re trying to fill a need. Like books, when we receive them back in the book drop, we’ll quarantine them for 96 hours,” she said.
Ms. Dunne said they plan to monitor the COVID cases weekly to determine when they can open their doors again.
“We’re taking it week to week. We’re in a different situation than the school. We imagine we’ll be open in the next week or two,” she said.
The fall/winter hours are now in effect — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
“We’re hoping to meet the needs of working families by having later evening hours on Wednesday and Saturday hours,” she said.
