MASSENA — Massena Public Library officials are planning a second attempt at opening their doors on a limited basis starting Monday.
“As we are limiting the number of patrons who can visit the building or use a computer, we ask that you call to make an appointment if you’d like to visit the library. Our priority continues to be serving our community while maintaining the health and safety of our staff and patrons,” Director Elaine Dunne said.
The library had previously planned to open on Sept. 8, but a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Massena community delayed that plan.
The move to open their doors is phase four of the library’s reopening plan, which includes limited building access.
Patrons will enter the library through the front entrance and will be required to sign in, wear masks, use disposable gloves, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. They’ll leave the library from the side exit.
Patrons can enter to browse the collection and borrow materials, or to use computers by appointment. No seating will be available. They will not be able to browse or visit the Warren Room to access the newspaper and magazine collection.
The children’s area will be open for browsing, but all games, toys and activities will not be available.
A maximum of 10 patrons will be allowed inside at one time. Their appointment will be good for a 30-minute block of time.
All library materials that have been touched will be quarantined for 96 hours.
“In order to avoid quarantining materials, we request that patrons wear disposable gloves when handling the collections,” Ms. Dunne said.
For those who want to use the library, but don’t want to enter the building, curbside services are still available. Patrons can place materials on hold through the online catalog at www.ncls.org or by calling the library at 315-769-9914 for staff assistance.
They’ll be notified by phone when their item is available for pickup during library hours. Patrons should call the staff from the library parking lot when they arrive for their pickup. Library staff will check out their materials, place them in a bag and put the bag outside the door.
“We’d really like to encourage people to use that service. We are here for them,” Ms. Dunne said. “If they’re not familiar with using computers they can call us and tell us what type of author they like to read. We’ll bundle (the books) up and put them outside the door when they arrive. It’s really a touch-less transaction.”
The fall/winter hours are now in effect — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
