MASSENA — Massena Town Council members hope to have a better understanding in February of the potential impact if the Massena Public Library was no longer owned by the town, but became a public school district library.
They’re scheduled to receive a presentation from library Director Elaine Dunne during their Feb. 26 meeting.
The subject was raised by resident Susan Gray during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting. Ms. Gray said she and other residents were concerned because they didn’t know the true impact it would have on their taxes.
“What we’ve asked the library to do is give us a formal presentation. There’s a lot of pieces to it. We would like to hear a solid proposal so that we can make a decision on it or whatever. We have questions ourselves like you do. We’re just waiting on that presentation,” Council member Robert Elsner said.
Ms. Gray, who described herself as a “prolific library user,” said she had attended previous information sessions regarding the change. She asked board members for verification that they supported the move, and wanted to know the impact it would have on taxpayers.
“That seems to be the biggest confusion,” she said.
Town of Massena taxpayers currently fund the library. But under the proposal, taxpayers who reside in the Massena Central School District’s boundaries would also pay. That would include the towns of Louisville, Brasher and a portion of Norfolk.
“The short answer is the cost of the library would be shifted over to a school district map and the allotment that we provide to the library will zero out. It will be paid for by the taxpayers in that school district,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
“One of the main reasons that we are in favor of it is because of the fact that it’s being used by the whole school district area. The town of Massena has paid for it all these years, as you know, at a significant cost to the taxpayers. When we first started talking about it, the idea was to spread that out. There should be a significant savings,” he said.
The library’s 2020 budget is $683,750, with the town of Massena providing $607,430, the library’s fund balance covering $30,000, library charges covering $17,000, grants and donations covering $15,500, property rental bringing in $4,800, and the town of Louisville providing $9,000 a year.
Under the proposal to become a public school district library, officials are asking for an initial budget of $700,000. If they needed to raise that in the future, they would need approval from voters.
Residents with property assessed at $100,000 would see a tax increase of $89 a year in Massena, $102 a year in Louisville, $111 a year in Brasher and $109 a year in Norfolk. Town of Massena taxpayers would also save $65 in town taxes.
Council member Susan Bellor, the town’s liaison to the Massena Public Library, said library officials were working on a plan that would provide better cost estimates for those who didn’t have property assessed at $100,000.
“They’ll show you better. They are working on that,” she said.
“It has to be disseminated. It’s starting to become disseminated, but only to certain groups. It has to be the voter, especially since you’re dealing with four towns,” Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola said.
“We have to get that out there. I think that things have been moving along, but maybe you’re right, we could always do more,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy told Ms. Gray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.