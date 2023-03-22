MASSENA — While the search for a new director at the Massena Public Library continues, a second vacancy will now need to be filled.
Assistant director and library assistant Deborah A. Fuehring has announced her retirement effective May 31.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor made the announcement during the town board’s meeting last week.
“I’m writing to let you know that I’m officially retiring on May 31, 2023. It is certainly not an easy decision, but I will be staying involved with the Friends of the Library and helping plan events in the future,” Mrs. Fuehring wrote in the letter announcing her retirement. “I have loved every minute of working at the library, but it’s time for some new faces and new ideas.”
Ms. Fuehring said she is looking forward to spending time with her family and traveling with her husband following retirement.
“This woman is very dedicated to the library, 28 years at the Massena Public Library. She has held the assistant director and library assistant position for 21 years,” as well as other duties, Mrs. Bellor said. “We really do want to thank Debbie. I know Debbie. She’s a hard worker and we appreciate her strong work ethic. She will be missed. But again, she will continue with the Friends of the Library. I think that will be a benefit to the library as well.”
Following an executive session, town board members passed a resolution changing the hiring of a library assistant from a full-time position to part-time.
Director Elaine A. Dunne is retiring June 30 after more than 20 years at the library. She, like Mrs. Fuehring, said she will continue to work with the Friends of the Library.
“I have truly enjoyed my 23 years at Massena Public Library and plan to continue being an active library patron and a member of the Friends of the Library,” Ms. Dunne said in her letter when she announced her decision in February. “I will do my best to ensure a smooth transition to a new library director. I’m looking forward to devoting more time to my family, traveling and my volunteer responsibilities. I thank the Massena Public Library and the town of Massena for the opportunity to lead our community library.”
“I think we can all say that we will miss her. She has been the most proactive library director I’ve ever seen here in Massena. She’ll be missed by patrons, friends and trustees of course,” Mrs. Bellor said at the town board meeting announcing Ms. Dunne’s retirement.
The library board had voted unanimously in July 2012 to name Ms. Dunne director. She previously served as youth services librarian for 12 years, giving her a knowledge of the library’s operations and its staff members. Her appointment was provisional for six months, until Feb. 4, 2013, at which time it became permanent.
The job had most recently been held by retired director Paul L. Schaffer, who was appointed by the town board as interim director in June following the resignation of Lynn M. Fountain. Mr. Schaffer, who had retired after 27 years at the helm of the library, stayed on temporarily in a contract role to assist Ms. Dunne with the transition into her new position.
