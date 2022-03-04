MASSENA — Any teen who is interested in taking on an active role at the Massena Public Library is invited to sign up for a newly forming Teen Advisory Board.
“TAB is a group of library teen volunteers who not only helps the library and the community, but take an active leadership role in implementing programs, promoting, and advocating for youth services in Massena, N.Y.,” library officials said.
They said the formation of the Teen Advisory Board is still in the planning stages but encouraged teens to consider joining the group.
“This is a great way to help the Massena Public Library have the programs, resources and reading materials you and your peers want to see in the community,” they said.
A questionnaire has been posted at wdt.me/8DB3q4 to gauge interest.
“This is a questionnaire for meeting times for a first meeting. The first meeting is to gather interest level of teens in the community. We will be discussing what a TAB is and how it works. If you’re a teen interested in joining, please fill out this form and we will contact you with more information,” library officials said.
They also announced the start of a Kids’ Book Club for ages 7 to 9 later this month. Participants will read “Inspector Flytrap” by Tom Angleberger and Cece Bell and work on a cooperative activity following the book’s theme. The book can be read with a reading buddy or independently.
The club will meet in person, though that’s subject to change. Registration is required, with the club meeting from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 24. Participants each will receive a copy of the book to check out upon registration.
For more information, call 315-769-9914 or email vtratro@ncls.org.
