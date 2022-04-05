MASSENA — With training under her belt, Massena Public Library Director Elaine A. Dunne is inviting older adults to take part in a series of computer-oriented classes starting on April 13.
The first session in the program will be “Protecting Your Personal Information Online,” starting at 2 p.m. in the library’s viewing room.
Ms. Dunne had received grant funding from the Northern New York Library Network, sponsored by the Senior Planet Group, for a program to support technical services for older adults.
“I finished my training. It was five weeks of training. It was pretty extensive. I can’t say enough about the program. It’s written specifically for seniors,” she said.
The training and curriculum for the program are provided for free, and equipment is shared among participating libraries.
The April 13 presentation will focus on staying safe online. It will offer tips like safe browsing, recognizing online scams and when it’s OK to share personal information online.
More offerings are in the works.
“We will do the different technology talks, basically lectures for a while and then I can start doing workshop programming,” she said.
She said workshop programming will likely start in the fall when more people would be available to take part in the sessions.
“The weather gets nice and they want to be outside. So, I think in the fall we’ll tackle seeing if people sign up for a five-week course. It’s twice a week for five weeks on various elements of using an iPad and things,” Ms. Dunne said.
She said Senior Planet is “pretty rigorous about the way it needs to be taught. They send you the books to keep. It’s a really interesting program and that’s all funded by a grant.”
For more information, visit the library’s website at massenapubliclibrary.org or call 315-769-9914.
