MASSENA — Readers up to age 5 can get a special package mailed home to them each month.
Trinity Catholic School and the Massena Public Library have teamed up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, an organization that works with nonprofits to provide free books to children 5 and younger.
Library Director Elaine A. Dunne said she was approached by Trinity Catholic School Family Service Coordinator Kathleen M. Behrens about partnering for the program. A Healthy Families Hopeful Future grant through Trinity Catholic School and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg is bringing the program to St. Lawrence County.
“They’ve got funding through the diocese for this program. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library funds most of it, but there is a match that’s expected from the community. It’s often hard to get. We haven’t had it in St. Lawrence County. So, the Diocese of Ogdensburg is paying for that, and they’re using their family service coordinators through the various schools to reach out to the community in general and invite all children,” she said.
Ms. Dunne said kids don’t have to be associated with Trinity Catholic School or a church. A new, carefully selected book will be mailed in the child’s name directly to their home each month, starting with “The Little Engine That Could” when a child is registered.
“All area children can sign up. It’s a wonderful, wonderful program once they’re signed up. Even if there’s multiple children in the house, each child can sign up and they’ll get a book a month mailed to them. It’s free until the age of 5. It comes directly to them, it’s theirs,” she said. “People are excited about it. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to bring some books into the home. Nothing is better than having books in your home as well. The idea is that they’re set when they go to school and have a little library.”
All books will be age-appropriate based on the child’s age when they register.
“They follow the child. They’re getting some age-appropriate books, some classics and just a whole mix of books. It gets kids excited about books,” Ms. Dunne said. “We are so thrilled to hear that St. Lawrence County can be involved, and we’re really grateful to Kathy Behrens for reaching out to us, and also to the Diocese of Ogdensburg for taking this project on. It’s nice to be partnering with these various community organizations, which is what we want to be all about.”
