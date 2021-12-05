MASSENA — Massena Public Library officials are saying, “Welcome back.”
They’ve resumed in-house programming, which had been canceled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started Dec. 1. We’re kind of going slowly,” Director Elaine Dunne said.
Patrons have been allowed inside to check out materials while wearing face masks and observing social distancing guidelines. Books have also been made available through curbside service.
With the programs moving inside, masks for adults and any child over 3 years old will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
“We’re pretty strict about mask wearing and social distancing. People are used to it now. People are in the habit of mask wearing and keep their distance and wiping down surfaces,” she said.
One of the main programs returning to in-person sessions is children’s programming, such as storytime and Tweens and Teens Dungeons and Dragons.
“They’ve been meeting outside up until last week. They’ve been real troopers about it. We’re going to see how we do having them inside,” Ms. Dunne said.
Storytime sessions with Youth Services Librarian Veronica Tatro have been meeting at Andrews Street Park.
“She’s been great all through the summer. Up to last week she was actually doing storytime in the park, and a lot of parents, grandparents and kids were there and they were in their winter jackets. It’s been really good that we haven’t had to disrupt that program,” she said.
Ms. Dunne said that, for the indoor storytime sessions, Ms. Tatro will have individual packages for each person, including supplies for that storytime.
“It definitely will be very safe,” she said.
Babies Music and Movement storytime is back in person from 10 to 10:20 a.m. Dec. 6 and 20. The storytime is for children 12 months and under, and registration is required.
Toddler Time for ages 13 months to 2 years old resumes from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 and 23. Registration is required.
Pre-K Storytime is back from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28. The storytime is for ages 3 years old and up, and registration is required.
Also for younger patrons, a Harry Potter crossover Dungeons and Dragons campaign is scheduled for Dec. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 7 to 9, 2 to 4 p.m. for ages 10 to 13, and 5 to 7 p.m. for ages 14 to 18. Registration is required by Dec. 23.
Readers ages 10 to 13 are invited to participate in a Tween Book Club from 4 to 4:50 p.m. on Mondays, from Dec. 6 through Dec. 27. The book they’ll be reading is “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein. Registration is required by calling the library at 315-769-9914 or emailing vtatro@ncls.org.
Roll for Initiative, a Dungeons and Dragons for teens and tweens, is also scheduled for the month. Registration is required and more information is available by calling the library or emailing vtatro@ncls.org.
Among the other activities is a “Light Up The Library” open house, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 11. Local non-profits are participating by setting up and decorating a Christmas tree that reflects their mission.
The event will include holiday music with pianist Patty Ryan and vocalist Elly Prashaw. Any non-profit that would like to participate can contact the library for more information.
Also that day, in-person sewing returns with a sewing mug/rug project from 10 a.m. to noon. Six spots are available, so registration is required.
“We have six machines, so we won’t go the full eight. We’ll have six at a time just to make it comfortable and safe,” Ms. Dunne said.
She said she looks forward to welcoming patrons back inside the library.
“It’s lonely in the library, not to hear the kids in that room. We don’t hear people in here. People are coming in and getting a book and leaving,” she said.
